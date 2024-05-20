Acer’s first AI-powered laptop features the duo of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips and Microsoft Copilot+

Acer is one of the latest PC and laptop manufacturers to combine both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series and Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI assistant, providing users with a robust experience with tons of AI-powered tools and features.

There are several models of the Swift 14 AI, equipped with either Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus chips. The Elite has 12 cores up to 3.4 GHz while the Plus comes with 10 cores up to 3.4 GHz. They both power integrated NPUs delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This makes it capable of handling Copilot+ AI tools like Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, new Windows Studio Effects, and Auto Super Resolution.

Recall allows users to find anything they have seen on their PC by describing the clues they remember. With an explorable timeline, users can easily scroll across time to get back to apps, documents, or messages they previously used. Cocreator lets you use visual or written prompts to create AI images and texts on your PC. Live Captions with live translations provides automatic speech captions and conducts translations in real-time of any live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages into English.

(Image credit: Acer)

Enhancements for all

For those who always want to look and sound their best while better engaging their audience in video calls, Windows Studio Effects is useful for those looking to enhance their image during video calls by automatically improving lighting conditions and canceling out unwanted noise. It can also activate three artistic filters on any video platform via Quick settings. Auto Super Resolution automatically upscales graphics resolution and frame refresh rates of games in real-time to deliver upscaled visuals while maintaining performance.

The Swift 14 AI comes with a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of storage, 100% sRGB color gamut support, 1440p QHD IR webcam, and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Its port selection is solid with two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a combo jack, though there isn’t an ethernet port.

The initial Acer Swift 14 AI model (SF14-11) will be available in North America in July, starting at $1,099 (around £865 / AU$1,645). No release date or pricing information for additional models has been announced as of now, though they’ll be coming in the future.

