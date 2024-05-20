Microsoft 'AI Era' event liveblog
Microsoft gets ready to make some news ahead of Microsoft Build
The day before the start of Microsoft's annual Build conference, the tech giant is holding a major news conference and TechRadar is on the ground in Washington to bring you the latest news as it breaks.
There's been almost no hint of what is being prepped for announcement, so I'll be hearing the news for the first time myself right along with you, and while the event will not be live-streamed, I'll make sure to keep you posted on everything that Microsoft announces as I hear it.
The big guess ahead of Build has been that Microsoft's heavy focus on AI will lean into the slew of new processors hitting the market from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, with the latter's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips giving a lot of people hope that Windows on Arm could finally be getting a real shot in the, well, arm. I couldn't help that one, sorry.
But it's also likely that, since this is a developer conference, we're going to see a lot of chatter about Microsoft Copilot. This might include new tools and features, deeper ChatGPT integration, and more along those lines.
Of course, the real wildcard would be Windows 12, but I highly doubt that we're there yet, but we'll see soon enough.
John is TechRadar's components editor and all-around computing wizz, and he's been deep into the Microsoft ecosystem since the MS-DOS days. In addition to his years of reviewing PCs, laptops, and other computer hardware, he brings nearly a decade of academic computer science experience to the team to help sort genuine innovation from marketing hype.
As far as demos go, the ChatGPT-4o walkthrough of how to play Minecraft is pretty impressive. As a lifelong gamer, its the kind of use case that makes sense for real people.
Copilot is going to be integrated into Windows 11 Settings, Notifications, and other systems.
OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o is going to be fully integrated into Windows, letting ChatGPT-4o help you navigate Minecraft if you've never played the game, kind of like an interactive walkthrough.
We're talking about a new system architecture running at 40+ trillion operations per second, 58% faster than the MacBook Air with M3, according to Mehdi.
Yusuf Medhi is taking the stage to tell us about the new category of PC platform.
Copilot + PC is the new platform Microsoft is introducing, though we don't know a whole lot yet. This is absolutely about integrating AI into the entire Windows platform, not just a tool slapped like a barnacle on the side of a non-AI operating system.
We're starting with Copilot.
We're underway now as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella takes the stage. I can tell you right now, given the number of Qualcomm folks I've seen around here and how the Copilot logo is plastered all over the campus, it's not really a mystery that this event is going to be heavily weighted towards Microsoft's gargantuan AI ambitions and that Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips are going to play a pretty big role in Microsoft's Surface device plans.
Here we go, folks! This is John, live from Microsoft's Redmond campus in Washington state, where the venerable tech giant is holding a special event ahead of its annual Microsoft Build conference. We're all expecting some exciting stuff from the event, so stay tuned as I bring you everything I see and hear over the next hour.