Vodafone's CityFibre 'Full Fibre 910' broadband is now available for just £31 a month

Looking for a new broadband deal that offers ultrafast average download speeds but without the typically hefty price tag? Well, we've got something for you here...

Right now, you can get Vodafone's CityFibre 'Full Fibre 910' tariff for only £31 a month, with no upfront fees. This comes with a 24-month contract and you can get huge symmetrical download/upload speeds of 910Mbps, an excellent 'Power Hub' router, and a 455Mbps 'download speed guarantee'.

As you might expect, with such speeds nearly any size property can have its online needs met. Vodafone even claims that this package allows up to 36 devices to simultaneously stream – a 4.5Gb download takes 41 seconds and upload of 250Mb in just two seconds!

Like with all Vodafone's broadband deals, you also get the option to upgrade to a better plan if you wish. In this case, you can get the tariff but with 'Super WiFi 6' for improved performance, plus dedicated WiFi support - although this puts the price up to £38 a month.

While we think this is a fantastic offer, you should be aware that you need to be able to access the CityFibre network that Vodafone uses for its ultrafast tariffs to get this particular price - but you can check this when you make an enquiry. Also, Vodafone states that this plan is subject to price increases from April 2025 of the CPI of January that year, plus another 3.9%.

This week's best Vodafone deal

Vodafone CityFibre | Full Fibre 910 | £31 p/m | 910Mbps symmetrical speeds | No upfront fees | 24-month contract

Why should you choose Vodafone for your broadband? There's a lot to love about Vodafone's broadband, which is why it should come as no surprise the firm regularly features in our run-downs of the UK's best providers. A notable draw is the fact it has a variety of broadband speeds to choose from, often available at cheap prices. What's more - and as our featured deal shows - it regularly discounts its faster tariffs, meaning you can get ultrafast packages at prices you'd normally find with slower options. There are also excellent performance upgrades you can add onto your broadband package. In addition, if you want to add on phone service and a TV option, it has its 'Xtra Broadband' bolt-on that includes these and Apple TV 4k. This tends to cost around £14 extra each month. Vodafone uses different broadband networks to supply its tariffs (Openreach and CityFibre) so you might not be able to get all of its deals in your area. Also, its broadband and TV bundle is decent but doesn't rival the likes of Sky and Virgin. So if you want to see what other options you have on the broadband market right now, either head over to our best broadband deals guide or enter your postcode into our widget below. The latter will list out all the top offers available in your area right now.

