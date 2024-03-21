Virgin Media's M250 broadband package is currently available for the company's 'lowest price'

Searching for a great broadband deal before the prices rise again next month?

Well, we may have found the perfect option for you. Right now, Virgin Media's popular M250 package is available for the company's 'lowest price' at just £27 per month. Plus, there are no upfront fees to pay and no price rises until April 2025.

This broadband deal offers average download speeds of 264Mbps, making it perfect for busy households with lots of connected devices. Plus, when you take out this offer, you'll receive Virgin Media's class-leading WiFi Hub, Intelligent WiFi Technology, and access to perks and experiences with Priority. You'll just need to sign an 18-month contract.

Virgin Media <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=6399&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virginmedia.com%2Fbroadband" data-link-merchant="virginmedia.com"" target="_blank">| M250 Fibre Broadband | 264Mbps | £27 a month | 18-month contract | No setup fees

This deal from Virgin Media is one of the best on the market at the moment. It's rapid, offering average download speeds of 264Mbps. Plus, you only pay £27 per month for such great speeds. Added to this, there's nothing to pay upfront and no price rises until April 2025. In fact, it's so cheap that the company says it's 'our lowest price' for the deal.

Why should I partner with Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK's best broadband providers. Not only are the company's packages super quick (they recently unveiled a 2Gbps option), but they're also reliable and widely available.

Added to this, the company offers a range of packages that suit any budget and need. Their slowest is the 132Mbps M125 Fibre Broadband package, while their quickest is the newly announced Gig2 package, which offers symmetrical 2Gbps upload and download speeds.

Virgin Media is also a great choice if you're searching for a broadband and TV bundle. This is because the company offers a wide range of channels, including many from rival Sky.

Of course, the provider isn't perfect. In particular, the company's customer service is generally regarded as poor. It's currently rated just 1.6/5 on Trustpilot, with many current customers complaining about long waiting times and poor online support.

