Sign up for a Full Fibre broadband deal from TalkTalk and get a FREE Amazon Echo Dot

If you've been searching for one of the best broadband deals but have yet to decide on one that's just right for you, TalkTalk is here to sweeten the pot. Through May 29th, new and existing customers who sign up for one of these great deals from TalkTalk will receive a free Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen.

The best part of this offering is Full Fibre customers can now use Amazon Echo speakers as WiFi extenders thanks to a free eero software upgrade. This allows anyone to use an Echo speaker to boost coverage by up to 1,000 sq. ft.

Check out all of the amazing offers from TalkTalk you can take advantage of and also snag your free Echo Dot.

Our Favorite TalkTalk Broadband Deal

TalkTalk Full Fibre 150 Broadband | 152Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | £29 per month | FREE Amazon Echo Dot

You don't have to spend too much to get a great broadband deal. This solid plan from TalkTalk will run you less than £30/month while still offering strong speeds. You'll be able to stream video, play online games and get things done on multiple devices without worry. And thanks to a free software upgrade, you can use an Amazon Echo Dot as a WiFi signal booster to help increase your coverage.

TalkTalk is an easy choice for those looking for great broadband service without breaking the bank. While many providers charge more for this level of service, TalkTalk has multiple packages available for under £50/month.

In addition to our favorite TalkTalk deal above, you can also save big on these plans, all while netting yourself a free Amazon Echo Dot (now through May 29th).

Fibre 35 is now £28 a month – with 38 Mb/s average download speeds and HomeSafe internet security included as standard.

– with 38 Mb/s average download speeds and HomeSafe internet security included as standard. Fibre 65 at £28 a month – with 67 Mb/s average download speeds and HomeSafe internet security included as standard.

– with 67 Mb/s average download speeds and HomeSafe internet security included as standard. Full Fibre 500 at £35/month – 13x faster than standard fibre broadband and with the award-winning eero Pro 6 router with tri-band

– 13x faster than standard fibre broadband and with the award-winning eero Pro 6 router with tri-band Wi-Fi 6 included as standard (RRP £189.99).

Full Fibre 900 at £34/month – 24x faster than standard fibre broadband, the eero Pro 6 router with tri-band Wi-Fi 6 included

You can easily cruise into a low-level plan for just £28/month and have plenty of bandwidth to stream movies or browse around online. When you need to step things up, hop up to a Full Fibre plan and don't think twice about how many devices you're using in your household.

If TalkTalk isn't for you or maybe isn't available where you live, there are plenty of great deals from other broadband providers you can take advantage of right now. Just drop your postcode in the comparison tool below to see what's available for you!

Loading...