Go faster for less with these great summer broadband deals from TalkTalk

Summer is imminent and that might mean you need a bit more from your favorite broadband deal for the next few months. You're in luck because TalkTalk have just dropped some amazing savings that will get all your devices up to summer speed in no time at all.
Right now, you can grab their Full Fibre 150 for the price of Full Fibre 65, netting download speeds of 152Mbps which is more than enough for streaming, gaming or just cruising around online. You'll also receive an eero 6 router as well as an eero Secure subscription so you can stay safe while online.
If you need more sports in your life this summer, you can also save almost £120 on 12 months of TalkTalk TV with a NOW Sports Membership.
Our TalkTalk Broadband Deal
TalkTalk Full Fibre 150 | 152Mbps average download speeds | £28/month for 24 months | eero 6 router included
Get yourself gaming and streaming with no lag and average download speeds of 152Mbps. This plan is one of the best bang for your buck this summer as you'll get a top-tier plan for a low-tier price – and an eero 6 router included standard.
Latest TalkT Broadband Deals
Get in on these amazing savings before it's too late! You'll save big over 24 months and with the 150, 500, or 900 plans, receive an eero 6 router as well.
- Full Fibre 150 @ £28 a month, 152 Mb/s average download speed, includes the award-winning eero 6 router (RRP £109).
- Full Fibre 65 @ £28 a month, 77 Mb/s average download speed, includes TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub.
- Fibre 65 @ £28 a month, 67 Mb/s average download speed, includes TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub.
- Fibre 35 @ £28 a month, 38 Mb/s average download speed, includes TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub.
- Full Fibre 500 @ £34 a month, 13x faster than standard fibre, 525 Mb/s average download speed, includes award-winning eero Pro 6 router (RRP £189.99).
- Full Fibre 900 @ £39.95 a month, 24x faster than standard fibre, 944 Mb/s average download speed, includes award-winning eero Pro 6 router (RRP £189.99) and Total Home Wi-Fi (RRP £379.98). list
TalkTalk TV Deals
Need more sport in your life? TalkTalk have you covered this summer.
- TalkTalk TV and NOW Sports Membership @ £30 per month (was £39.99) for 12 months.
- TalkTalk TV and NOW Cinema Membership @ £9.99 per month (was £14.99) for 12 months.
Adam is the Editorial Director of High-Yield content at Future. Leading an outstanding team, he oversees many articles the publisher produces about subscriptions and services including VPN, TV streaming, and broadband. In addition to identifying new e-commerce opportunities, he has produced extensive buying guides, how-to-watch content, deal news, and in-depth reviews. Adam's work can be seen on numerous Future brands including TechRadar, Tom's Guide, T3, TTR, Android Central, iMore, Windows Central, and Real Homes.