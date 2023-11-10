Get Plusnet's Fibre broadband for only £24.99p/m. There's no upfront fees, too!

Looking for the best broadband deals on the market in the build-up to Black Friday? Well, if you're searching for an affordable and reliable fibre plan, then we may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because right now you can get Plusnet's fibre broadband package for only £24.99 per month. This deal comes without any upfront fees and it provides you with average download speeds of 66Mbps. You'll just need to sign an 18-month contract. You'll also need to be quick, as this deal expires on November 13.

We think this upgraded fibre package is ideal for small to medium-sized households that can't yet access a full-fibre connection. This is because the 66Mbps average download speeds you'll receive will be more than quick enough to allow multiple family members to stream their favourite shows and game online at the same time.

However, you'll need to check that you're eligible to receive this deal before you sign up. This is because you won't be able to get it if your property can now receive a full-fibre connection. Thankfully, all you need to do to check this is click on the link above and put your postcode into Plusnet's postcode checker. They'll then run all of the checks for you and let you know if you're eligible in only a couple of seconds.

OUR PLUSNET BROADBAND DEAL

Plusnet Fibre | 66Mbps average speeds | £24.99 per month | 18-month contract | No setup fees

This fibre broadband deal from Plusnet provides average download speeds of 66Mbps. As a result, it's a great option for busy households who need to power multiple connected devices simultaneously. Right now, it's only £24.99 per month if you sign an 18-month contract and it comes without any upfront fess. However, it's only available to properties that can't yet receive a full fibre connection. Plus, if you want to make the most of this offer then you'll need to be quick, as it expires on November 13.

Why choose Plusnet for your broadband?

Plusnet is one of the UK's most popular broadband providers. Once known purely as a cheap broadband provider, Plusnet does still offer great broadband deals that sit at the cheaper end of the market, but it also now offers a great range of fast and reliable connections.

The company now even offers a full fibre option that provides average download speeds of 900Mbps! This is all possible because the company uses the Openreach network (which is also used by the likes of Sky and BT).

In the past couple of years, Plusnet has begun to make major waves in the broadband space. In fact, the company was named as the Large Broadband Provider of the Year for 2023 by Uswitch. Added to this, the company also gains plaudits from current customers because it uses a UK-based customer service team that operates seven days a week.

Want to compare this deal with others from Plusnet, or with other packages from different providers? Simply pop your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best broadband deals in your area.

