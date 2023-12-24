Fancy a Boxing Day broadband bargain? Get three months of free broadband with this offer from Three

Getting the family together over Christmas? Why not make sure you're all connected with one of the best broadband deals of (what's left of) the year! Three are offering their 5G home broadband service with three months available absolutely free. That means you can access speeds up to 265Mbps, on the UK's fastest 5G network, without having to pay a thing till effectively Easter, what a bargain!

Three's 5G broadband gives you all the flexibility you need to access great broadband, without the hefty prices or stresses of installations, setup fees, and long-term contracts. Yes, if you like it, you can choose their cheaper, 24-month, contract, but if you're just looking to dip your toe into 5G broadband before diving in, they also offer 1-month-rolling contracts which allow you to cancel the service whenever you choose, allowing you to decide whether it's the right choice for you before you make the leap.

Three 5G home broadband deal

Three 5G Hub | 150Mbps average download speeds | 24-month contract | First three months FREE | £22 after | No upfront fees

Three's popular 5G broadband hub is completely FREE for the first three months of a 24-month contract. Following this, the price rises to £22 per month, but this still means that this deal is one of the very cheapest broadband deals on the market. The hub itself is also class-leading and you receive unlimited downloads with average download speeds of 150Mbps. Plus, there aren't any upfront fees to pay, you can get online the very next day and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee for added peace of mind.

Picking Three doesn't just help you save on your 5G broadband. No, once you're with Three, you are open to a whole range of exclusive discounts and opportunities. Most notably, if you take out Three 5G home broadband, you can access exclusive existing customer discounts on some of the latest and best smartphones, alongside offers across smartwatches, tablets and more.

If you don't need to update any of your tech, you can also save thanks to the Three+ Rewards app. Three+ is Three's way of thanking customers by offering them exclusive discounts, competitions, and presale opportunities to great experiences, events and products from across the UK, all you need to do is sign into the app with your Three account and get saving.

Not quite fancying 5G broadband right now? Or interested in what Three can offer you on your mobile phone deal? Check out our comparison tool below to see Three's latest offers across some of the top handsets.

