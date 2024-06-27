EE launches Broadband Made for Gamers with download speeds of 1.6Gbps

Gamers searching for the best broadband deal may have just found the ultimate package. EE have announced their new Broadband Made for Gamers bundle, boasting download speeds up to 1.6Gbps – the fastest widely available download speed across the UK. Gone are the days of waiting for large downloads to finish or dealing with lag while playing games online. The amazing speeds will have everyone in your household online with no fuss and no complaints.

The Full Fibre £79.99/month package also includes Game Mode, allowing users to maximize their in-home experience, and comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

EE Broadband Made for Gamers

Mobile Broadband for Gamers | 1.6Gbps download speeds | £79.99/month

This Full Fibre offering from EE is hands-down the best gaming package there is. With download speeds of up to 1.6Gbps, everyone from casual gamers to streamers to professional players will be able to get their game on with no lag. The package also includes the EE Smart Hub Plus featuring Game Mode, as well Smart WiFi Plus, and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What is Broadband Made for Gamers?

With many broadband plans across the U.K. topping out at < 1Gbps, Broadband Made for Gamers is one of the fastest broadband packages you'll find, boasting speeds of up to 1.6Gbps.

The gamer-specific bundle is part of EE’s move to become no.1 for gaming in the UK, with features like gaming, speeds, hardware and controls developed using the experience and expertise of the world-leading BT R&D teams at Adastral Park.

At the heart of Broadband Made for Gamers is a Full Fibre connection, which delivers over 1.6 Gbps download speeds and offers a latency reduction of over a third compared to standard broadband. 1.6Gbps download speeds mean the average game update for a title such as Call of Duty (20.9Gb) could be downloaded in under two minutes (104 seconds) compared to times of over an hour with other Full Fibre packages.

The latest offering from EE features:

Lower latency, game server geofencing, and in-home network prioritisation.

Full Fibre, delivering a connection of 1.6Gbps with EE’s most advanced router – EE Smart Hub Plus featuring Game Mode – as well Smart WiFi Plus

24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included worth almost £200 in total, giving players instant access to hundreds of games

