NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, June 30 (game #119)

And so the weekend comes to a close with a Strands puzzle that might cause you a few more problems than some recent instalments. If that's the case, you might find my hints to be useful.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #119) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Cut and color

NYT Strands today (game #119) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PENT

SHEET

SEEM

SWEET

SWEEP

WELT

NYT Strands today (game #119) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Rock stars

NYT Strands today (game #119) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #119) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #119, are…

SAPPHIRE

EMERALD

TOPAZ

GARNET

AMETHYST

SPANGRAM: JEWELTONES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I've never heard the term JEWEL TONES before, which made this Strands puzzle a rather difficult one to solve even once I had the concept worked out, which was relatively early on in the game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fact that I've never heard of GARNET, either, and didn't know how to spell AMETHYST also made things a lot tougher than they might otherwise have been. As a result of all that, this was rather a mixed game for me – the likes of EMERALD and RUBY were obvious and easy, some of the others less so. Still, I got there in the end, and without using any hints either. I'll take that any day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 29 June, game #118)

COMET

ASTEROID

PLANET

GALAXY

MOON

SATELLITE

SPANGRAM: OUTERPSACE