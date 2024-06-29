NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, June 30 (game #385)

And so the weekend comes to an end with a really difficult Connections puzzle. Or is it? Well, I certainly struggled, but maybe you won't. If you do, there are hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #385) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ASH

ELECTRIC

SAW

JET

GAS

CHESTNUT

FILTER

GUM

EBONY

MAXIM

WOOD

HEATER

PUMP

CHERRY

CHARCOAL

ADAGE

NYT Connections today (game #385) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: A saying from the past

A saying from the past Green: Fire up the barbecue

Fire up the barbecue Blue: Woody types

Woody types Purple: No bubbles without these

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #385) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OLD SAYING

GREEN: GRILL FUEL SOURCES

BLUE: TREES

PURPLE: HOT TUB COMPONENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #385) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #385, are…

YELLOW: OLD SAYING ADAGE, CHESTNUT, MAXIM, SAW

ADAGE, CHESTNUT, MAXIM, SAW GREEN: GRILL FUEL SOURCES CHARCOAL, ELECTRIC, GAS, WOOD

CHARCOAL, ELECTRIC, GAS, WOOD BLUE: TREES ASH, CHERRY, EBONY, GUM

ASH, CHERRY, EBONY, GUM PURPLE: HOT TUB COMPONENTS FILTER, HEATER, JET, PUMP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Woah! This was a tough one. A really tough one. I made three mistakes in solving it, and frankly it was a lot harder than the ones I failed last week. The problem here (for me at least) was that so many of the possible answers could have gone together. That's always (or often) a factor in Connections, of course, but today the problem was particularly pronounced.

For instance, I guessed trees first, putting CHERRY, ASH, CHESTNUT and GUM together. No dice. So I tried heat sources, with WOOD, ELECTRIC, GAS and HEATER. But wrong again. And then I thought maybe there was something about hair color: CHESTNUT, EBONY, ASH, CHERRY. But that was incorrect too.

After many minutes of deliberation, I put the 'Hot tub components' group together and solved what was supposedly the most difficult of the four. Then revisited the fuel-related answers and worked out that charcoal finished that group.

Next, I focused on ADAGE and MAXIM, which I could see must go together and which didn't fit elsewhere so easily. I thought maybe SAW might be connected, then realized that 'old chestnut' also fit, and solved the yellow group. And that left the blue trees group for me to solve by default; my missing answer earlier had been EBONY, which I knew was a type of wood so I don't know why I didn't think of it at the time.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

