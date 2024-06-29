Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, June 30 (game #888)

Quordle is having one of its ultra-tricky runs, and today's continues that theme. You might well need some help to complete it; read on if so.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #888) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #888) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #888) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #888) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #888) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • H • N • K

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #888) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #888, are…

ALIBI

HYENA

NERVE

KNOWN

The past few Quordles have been really difficult, and today's is no exception. KNOWN is one of those annoying words that is really common but has such an unusual structure that it can remain out of mind until it's too late, the silent K and repeated N combining to disguise the word itself. HYENA is worse still, with every letter out of place. Add in the repeated Es in NERVE and Is in ALIBI and you have all the ingredients for a troublesome Quordle.

On the plus side, I completed the Daily Sequence in what may be my lowest score yet, thanks in no small part to STARE, one of my three start words, turning up as the fourth answer.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #888) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #888, are…

INTRO

STEIN

SNOWY

STARE

