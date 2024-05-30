One of the best webcams you can buy has dropped to a fantastic low price at Amazon

One of the best budget webcams is on sale for 20% off at Amazon, dropping the Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam down to $55 (was $70).

We still acknowledge the quality of Logitech C920 webcams, even years after our official Logitech C920 review. Don't let the HD Pro name fool you; it's the same camera. It's remained a go-to budget webcam because it offers great value without any add-ons like light rings or microphones, something which general users or beginner streamers might not be able to invest in right away.

It captures footage in 1080p HD at 30fps and features dual microphones that help balance sound quality without a mic. All of those solid features in a good quality webcam for an even lower price make now a better time to buy than ever.

Today's best Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam deal

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Logitech C920x still tops the list of best webcams for a reason. Its 1080p HD capture plus dual-mic camera makes it an ideal choice for beginner streamers, especially with its signature auto-focus that makes editing easy. This model also comes with a three-month XSplit VCam license that lets you blur and customize your background.

The Logitech C920x features auto-focus and lighting correction that punch above competitors at similar price points. These features enable it to capture crisp, well-lit video with minimal editing. It also comes with a small stand for your desk and a built-in clip, in case you want to attach it to the top of your screen instead.

To top it all off, this listing includes a three-month XSplit VCam license that lets you customize your background to a nearly green-screen-like degree. This adds to its appeal to beginner streamers who need a jack-of-trades webcam.

Note: Amazon also offers discounted bundles on the Logitech C920x HD Pro with the Litra Glow or Yeti Blackout Microphone, add-ons that can further enhance streaming, podcasting, and video calling experiences.

In addition to the Logitech C920, TechRadar has a list of its best Logitech webcams that offers other options to pick from. We also have an explainer comparing the quality between Logitech and Razer webcams that might help with your research.