Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a webcam: these 9 cut-price deals prove it

hand-pickedWe're fully diving into the streams of Black Friday sales events across different retailers, and now we've got the lineup of the best webcam deals available on Amazon right now. These are all good choices, hand-picked by us as valuable potential additions to your desktop setup.

Our list includes the Logitech C920x HD Pro webcam, a variant of Logitech's ever-trusty C920 webcam, which tops both our best webcams of 2024 list, as well as our best Logitech webcams buying guide.

All of these webcams are also at least 20% off and at some of the best prices (in some cases, the best prices) they've seen all year. All of them also come with built-in microphones along with a multitude of features to help you look and sound your best.

Today's best Logitech webcam deals in the US

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920x: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The Logitech C920 is a sterling example of what a webcam should be: high-resolution video, built-in dual-array mics, and features like autofocus and low-light adjustment that let it operate in any environment. It occupies the number one spot in our best webcams list for a reason! By the way, that 'x' at the end of 'C920x' just means you get the webcam and a 3-month XSplit license, a streaming software used by gamers and content creators.

Logitech C925-E Webcam: was $99.99 now $71.63 at Amazon This webcam delivers HD 1080p/30 fps video with autofocus and light correction for clear visuals. Dual omnidirectional mics provide natural-sounding audio up to one meter away. It supports H.264 encoding for smooth video without taxing your computer, and it's compatible with popular apps like Teams, Zoom, and Skype. It also features an adjustable mount, a privacy lens shade, and Logi Tune software for customization, making it a good choice for professional video calls on PC or Mac.

Logitech Brio 501 Full HD Webcam: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This webcam delivers sharp 1080p video and clear audio with dual noise-reduction mics. Its Auto Light Correction ensures visibility in any lighting, while Auto-Framing keeps you centered during calls. Show Mode allows desk-level presentations, and a 90° field of view adds flexibility and its integrated privacy cover ensures security between uses. It's compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more, it connects via USB-C and offers customization through Logi Tune software.

Razer Kyio Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $49.95 at Amazon This webcam offers 1080p 30 FPS or 720p 60 FPS resolutions, ensuring clear video for streaming, gaming, and calls. It features a built-in 5600K ring light with adjustable brightness for optimal lighting, advanced autofocus, and superb low-light performance. Its compact, foldable design suits any setup, and it’s compatible with OBS, Zoom, Teams, and more.

Insta360 Link: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Link is ideal for anyone looking to delve into streaming and video recording for social platforms, with a 4K resolution and features such as AI head-tracking at your disposal - with a huge 40% discount, this is an unmissable deal.

Today's best Logitech webcam deals in the UK

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Not just the best of Logitech's webcam, but our favorite webcam overall. The best webcam on the market in terms of what you're getting for your cash, the Logitech C920 is a high-end product without a high-end price tag - and it's almost half-price for Prime Day. With 1080p video recording, two microphones for better audio capture, and a clip that lets it connect to virtually any display, this is the one to pick.

Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam: was £44.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This webcam is designed for video calls and streaming on a budget. It features Auto-Light Balance to improve brightness and reduce shadows, a built-in microphone for clear audio, and an easy-to-use privacy shutter. It's compatible with platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, and you can hit the ground running with its plug-and-play setup.

Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam: was $129 now $89.99 at Amazon This webcam has automatic light correction for clear video in various lighting and features auto-framing to keep you centered. It also features a Show Mode for desk presentations, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and a privacy cover for security. With a 90° field of view and Logi Tune for customization, it's ideal for meetings on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, offering versatile streaming capabilities.

Insta360 Link: was £318.99 now £189.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Link is a powerhouse 4K webcam packed with a rich selection of features, from AI-powered gesture control and head-tracking to dynamic zoom and low-light modes. With a massive 40% discount for Black Friday, this is the webcam of choice for any budding content creator.

