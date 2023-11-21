Want a pair of AR glasses? Now's the best time to finally buy some

If you've been looking to pick up a pair of AR glasses but have been put off by the price then this year's best Black Friday deals might be able to lend a hand. There are some big savings to be had on a wide range of deals.

The popular Xreal Air glasses are currently $271 at Amazon – down from $379 – and the recently released RayNeo Air 2 glasses are $30, now down to $349 at Amazon. Best of all every deal below is the lowest ever price these AR glasses have ever been. So no matter which pair or bundle you pick up you'll be getting a bargain this Black Friday.

If you're after something a bit more immersive, you might instead prefer this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals. Otherwise, scroll down to see some AR glasses discounts.

Today's best Black Friday AR glasses deals

Xreal Air glasses: was $379 now $271 at Amazon

The Xreal Air AR glasses are currently over $100 off for Black Friday which is a really solid deal. Connect these AR specs to a compatible smartphone, tablet, or laptop and you'll be able to see the screen on a massive virtual display. There's a really fun gadget and normally quite pricey, so this is a deal you don't want to ignore.

Xreal Air glasses + Xreal Beam: was $449 now $379 at Xreal

To make the Xreal glasses better you can pick up this bundle that includes the Beam. It's a portable power source that phones can wirelessly cast to, meaning you won't drain your phone's battery as quickly and it allows you to connect the specs to a wider range of gadgets. Just remember to use the $70 voucher for a full discount. If you already have the glasses, the Beam on its own is $10 off. It was $119 but is now $109 at Xreal.

Xreal Air glasses + Xreal Adapter: was $369 now $309 at Amazon

This bundle includes the Xreal Airs and an adapter that makes it easier to connect the Xreal glasses to iPhones (if you have an HDMI to Lightning converter), and game consoles like a PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you already have the glasses, the Adapter on its own is $10 off. It was $49 but is now $39 at Xreal.

Rokid Max glasses: was $379 now $299 at Amazon

Instead of the Xreal Air glasses, you could opt for the Rokid Max specs. These glasses do offer several benefits including better field-of-view and are slightly lighter, though we found they can get uncomfortably hot during use which can be distracting.

RayNeo Air 2 glasses: was $379 now $299 at Amazon

We've yet to try these specs out, but $80 on a pair of AR glasses that launched this year isn't bad. We have tried the related Nxtwear S AR glasses and thought they were fine, though they weren't faultless so we'd recommend checking out some reviews before picking up this RayNeo gadget. To get the additional $50 on top of the $30 available to all Amazon buyers, make sure to use the code RAYNEOSAVE50 at checkout.

I've had the chance to test a large range of AR glasses like the ones above, and I think they are really fun gadgets – I love using them, and my friends and family who have tried them think they're awesome too.

On a commute, or just when you and your partner want to use the TV at the same time you can slip on a pair of these and have a large full HD display floating in front of you. Unfortunately, they're normally too expensive for what you get. Spending around $400 on a wearable display is a lot, especially when you need to pay extra for add-ons that are optional in the loosest sense of the word (to get the most out of these specs you need an adapter or two).

These Black Friday deals bring the prices down to more reasonable levels; they're literally the cheapest these glasses have ever been. If you want to find out more about these AR glasses then check out our full Xreal Air review, Rokid Max review, and TCL Nxtwear S review.

If you are thinking of getting a pair of AR glasses, I'd also suggest checking out our Black Friday headphones deals page. The audio from these glasses is pretty weak, and it leaks too. For a better and more private experience, a pair of good Bluetooth headphones is a must.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More Black Friday deals