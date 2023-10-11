Just got a Meta Quest 3? Here are the best Prime Day deals on accessories

The Meta Quest 3 is too new to get a major discount as part of this month's Prime Day deals but there are still offers to found on the headset and its accessories at Amazon.

We've fallen in love with Meta's new best VR headset – which we gave five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review – and if you've been convinced to pick one up you can currently get a free game with it at Amazon and other retailers.

You can also find deals on carrying cases and Link Cables (which are used for wired PC VR), so if you've already got a Quest 3 or an Oculus Quest 2, you'll upgrade your VR experience without breaking the bank.

Meta Quest 3 US Prime Day deals

Meta Quest 3: $499 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 isn’t currently discounted for Prime Day, but there is a special offer on right now. If you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 when it launches for free.

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon the same offer is available from Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as well as others.

Syntech Link Cable (16ft / 5m): was $21.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

The beauty of the Meta Quest 3 is that it is a completely standalone headset – meaning you don’t need a console or PC to access VR software. You can still use it for PC VR though, you’ll just need a special Link Cable like this one from Syntech and a VR-capable computer. You can also use Air Link for free to access PC VR content, but unless you have fantastic home Wi-Fi then a wired connection is a must.

ANNAPRO carrying case: was $36.99 now $29.59 at Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a safe way to transport your headset so you can share VR experiences with your friends, or a storage solution to keep the headset and lenses safe from direct sunlight and being knocked, a carry case like this is super useful. This case has been 60¢ cheaper before, but it has good reviews and its large size means it should be able to fit a range of strap options if you’ve decided to upgrade the elastic one that comes with the Meta Quest 3.

Prime Big Deal Days US - the 15 best deals

Meta Quest 3 UK Prime Day deals

Meta Quest 3: £479.99 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 only just launched so it was extremely unlikely it would see a discount during Amazon’s October Prime Day event. There is still a deal on though; if you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free when the game releases.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere the same deal is available at Very, Currys, and Game among others.

Syntech Link Cable (16ft / 5m): was £19.99 now £16.98 at Amazon

The main advantage of a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3 is that it’s completely standalone, but you can also use it for PC VR if you pick up a special Link Cable like this one from Syntech. It has been cheaper before – during Black Friday last year it was £13.99 – but if you are desperate to try some PC VR experiences then this is still a decent deal. You could also try Air Link (which is free) and wait for a better deal, but unless your home’s Wi-Fi is amazing a wired connection is required.

Syntech carrying case: was £22.99 now £19.53 at Amazon

This isn’t the biggest discount but if you’re after a carrying case so you can safely store your Quest 3, or easily take it with you to share VR with your friends, then this 4.7-star rated option on Amazon looks like a good option. There are different sizes to suit different strap types too – small is designed for the elastic strap, medium for the official Elite Strap, and large for a wider range of third-party straps. Just note that larger sizes cost a little more.

Prime Big Deal Days UK - the 15 best deals