Unbelievable deal: get a mini keyboard from Logitech for half-price at Amazon

As a hybrid worker, I need a keyboard that I can throw in the bag and transport between my places of work. I rely on an Apple Magic keyboard, but Windows users might like to know that Amazon has slashed the price of a very capable Logitech keyboard. The retailer has the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard on sale for £57.99 (it was £109.99), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Not only is this one of the best keyboards, but now it's almost half-price. It's compact, thin, and lightweight—everything you need for the daily commute. If you need versatility and portability, now's a great time to get the keyboard that will serve you.

Today’s Logitech MX Keys Mini deal

Logitech MX Keys Mini: was £109.99 now £57.99 at Amazon

Those who suffer from RSI or related problems know that getting the right keyboard is almost as important as buying the right laptop. Remote workers will also need something portable enough to fit into a bag or satchel. The MX Keys Mini ticks all the right boxes, and at half the list price, it represents one of the most significant price cuts around at the moment.

In our Logitech MX Keys Mini review, we encountered a mini keyboard that delivers a pleasant typing experience thanks to its ergonomically designed keys. It also provides a beautifully tactile experience despite not having mechanical switches.

The keyboard itself is durable and robust, an essential quality if you're carting it around. This makes it ideal for taking with you on your commutes and travels.

For the more demanding users, Logitech provides multi-device connectivity, allowing you to pair it with three devices at once and easily switch from one to the other on the fly.

If you're looking to get the perfect desk setup, then you have to check out our guide to the best laptop accessories. You might also want to check out our coverage of the latest peripherals and keyboards.