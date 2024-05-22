Samsung's 49-inch curved gaming monitor is a massive $500 off ahead of Memorial Day

Another holiday weekend is coming up, and there are plenty of Memorial Day sales to shop. This is a great time to purchase expensive tech, especially high-end gaming monitors that normally cost way over $1,000, and Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is one such product.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

Right now, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is on sale for $799.99 on Amazon. This is a massive discount of 38% and lowers the price by $500. Our review, in which we gave it four and a half out of five stars, places it as one of the best 4K monitors and one of the best gaming monitors in general. So take advantage of this Memorial Day sale before it ends.

Today's best Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 deal

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is an incredibly large and gorgeous curved gaming monitor with excellent specs, including DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, 1ms response time, and a height-adjustable stand.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 features some excellent specs, especially for its current price point. It features DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, 1ms response time, and a height-adjustable stand.

Thanks to this excellent deal, one of its biggest downsides, its price, has been taken care of. However, due to its large size, it will take up plenty of desk real estate. It's also quite heavy, so expect to have a bit of trouble moving and carrying it around.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More Samsung Odyssey deals

Shop more Memorial Day sales