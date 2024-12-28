How to use KVM on your monitor

There was once a time when live-stream gamers on platforms like Twitch usually had two different set-ups for playing the game and another for streaming.

Usually, this meant having two sets of keyboards, mice, and monitors. Users would physically have to move from playing a game on one computer and move to another to control live streaming software like OBS software.

That changed through the rise of KVM which stands for “Keyboard, Video, Mouse.” Interestingly enough, the technology was initially created for large data centers that may have several servers and computers on a server rack.

Either through software or hardware, KVM switch capabilities allow users to control or switch between different PCs through a single keyboard, monitor, and mouse. Instead of using multiple inputs and monitors, only one is needed.

Most importantly, it’s an amazing way to save set-up space and money on extra input devices. Outside of streaming, this is also a great way to potentially use an individual’s personal computer with a work computer.

1. Hardware (Image: © Future) The past few years have seen the rise of gaming monitors with integrated KVM switches. For many, this begins with displays like the Gigabyte M27F. Mid-to-high-level displays ranging from the MSI MPG 271QR to BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX alongside other of our favorite gaming monitors have now standardized the capabilities. That is perfect for streamers who want to free up system resources on their gaming desktop for better visual quality or frame rate performance while allowing another device to handle the actual live stream. One other tool that’s needed for this is a capture card to send video data from the gaming desktop to the secondary device used to produce the stream. As a matter of fact, KVM works on gaming consoles like Xbox Series X|S or PS5 as well depending on the monitor. This means console gamers who work from home can get a couple of games of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Fortnite during breaks without switching inputs. It’s also great for console gamers who want to stream as well. Just understand that not all games offer keyboard and mouse support on consoles. Though there are some minor differences between how KVM works with monitors, there are some connecting lines that potential users should know. With that said, we're here to help readers interested in KVM understand its usage.

2. How does it work? (Image: © Future) Most monitors with KVM switches have a USB-B port that upstreams to one computer. This allows the other downstream USB-A ports on the monitor to be utilized for mouse and keyboard. If the other device is a more modern laptop like a Macbook, all users have to do is simply connect one USB-C port to one on the monitor and that’s it. Another desktop may require a second USB-B port on the monitor alongside a video output port to the monitor like HDMI or DisplayPort. For game streaming, it’s best to use DisplayPort for the main gaming desktop because of frame rate performance possibilities as mentioned earlier and the other available one can be used for the high-quality stream.

3. Who else can use KVM? (Image: © Unsplash / Soundtrap) Even though it’s become the most popular in terms of usage, gaming isn’t the only use for KVM for streaming. Music producers and recording artists have started to use KVM as a way to do satellite sessions or showcase their talents through Twitch as well. Speaking of audio, it may be best to use the monitor’s 3.5mm headset jack if possible for whatever one may be using as their main. For good audio quality on the stream, most professionals utilize a quality microphone for the other device. After that is done, this is where things may get tricky depending on the type of monitor one has. Some monitors may have a hotkey, KVM button or may take some menu prompts. It’s really that simple. We suggest you check with the manufacturer’s instruction manual depending on the actual monitor.

Why KVM is a must-have for many users

KVM switch in gaming monitors has revolutionized efficiency, versatility and space management for both professionals and gamers alike. Its ability to bridge multiple devices with minimal effort underscores its appeal across usage.

The tech serves as another evolutionary step for the devices including everything from the introduction of DisplayPort and curved displays and even the introduction of 120Hz refresh rate.