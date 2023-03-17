The best capture cards allow you to effortlessly record and stream gameplay from your games console to your platform of choice. In 2023, there are more options than ever, from budget releases to high-end flagships to suit all budgets and preferences. We’re highlighting the top picks based on our experiences and knowledge of the streaming landscape to help you find the one that’s right for you.

As much as we appreciate that you can directly stream and capture gameplay from the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, these features are a bit limited. That’s where the best capture cards shine the brightest, as you can output in at least 1080p60 and even 4K with the models in our roundup without compromise. We haven’t limited our selection to offerings that need a computer to function either; standalone and small form factor alternatives are present, too.

Best capture cards in 2023

(Image credit: Future)

1. Elgato HD60X The best capture card overall Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to setup + 1080p60 and HDR support + 4K passthrough Reasons to avoid - Iffy on Mac - Not quite a 4K60 capture card

The Elgato HD60 X takes the top spot as the best capture card in 2023. Its native Xbox Series X and PS5 support, excellent Full HD picture quality and compact size can’t be beaten. Priced at $199.99 / £189 / AU$315, it’s not the cheapest option available, but it excels in all the right places given its asking price.

Thanks to the 4K passthrough, you can enjoy the full visual capabilities of your current-gen console without any obvious degradation in picture quality. We greatly appreciate that all the essential ports (HDMI in, HDMI out, and USB-C for connecting to a PC or laptop) are housed in the rear of the unit.

There’s support for 1080p60 with full HDR10 and variable refresh rate, meaning the footage captures as smoothly as possible. In our experience, this was the sweet spot for getting consistent results on PC. Mac users may need to look elsewhere for their capture card fix, as we had a few issues connecting with a MacBook. All told, if you have a Windows machine and want the best results with minimal messing around, then the Elgato HD60 X is the capture card to beat.

(Image credit: EVGA)

2. EVGA XR1 Lite the best budget capture card Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Records in 1080p60 + 4K60 passthrough + Small size Reasons to avoid - Limited encoding options

There’s no reason why a quality capture card should cost the earth. The EVGA XR1 Lite is an affordable solution that doesn’t sacrifice recording or build quality. At $99.99 / £105 / AU$176, this capture card is for the money-conscious streamer. Despite the humble price, you’re still getting the full functionality you would hope for from a capture card in 2023.

This includes the ability to record in 1080p60 while maintaining 4K60 passthrough, so you won’t notice any slowdown or visual impacts to the overall picture quality on either Xbox Series X or PS5. There’s also a dual focus of the EVGA XR1 Lite. As well as recording your console gaming footage, you can also use it as a passthrough box for DLSR cameras and professional-grade video cameras for a higher-end picture than what a typical webcam can deliver.

(Image credit: Elgato)

3. Elgato 4K60 S+ The best capture card for 4K Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + True 4K60 recording + Can record with a PC + Portable size Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag

In terms of raw features and resolution support, the Elgato 4K60 S+ can certainly be considered the best capture card for 4K. However, its biggest selling point is that you can record entirely without a computer, as it can record footage to an SD card.

These innovations don’t come cheap, though; ultimately, that’s what stops the Elgato 4K60 S+ from taking the top spot. With its asking price of $399.99 / £389.99 / AU $628, this isn’t going to be the capture card that you start with. We can only recommend this to seasoned streamers looking for an upgrade or those with serious cash to burn.

What’s particularly impressive about the 4K60 S+ is the HEVC chip which allows for lossless encoding for reliable picture quality with little to no artifacts over the native picture. Should you want to plug into a PC, the capture card features USB 3.0 connectivity and full support for the likes of OBS Studio and direct access to Twitch and YouTube. While an investment, there’s no denying the quality and versatility here.

(Image credit: Genki)

4. Genki ShadowCast The best small form factor capture card Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny form factor + Easy to setup and use + Works on all consoles Reasons to avoid - Inconsistent video quality

Have you ever wanted a pocket-sized capture card? If so, you can search no longer. The Genki ShadowCast is a full-featured screen capture and mirroring device that’s the size of a typical USB thumb drive. It plugs into any compatible games console, such as the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or Steam Deck via HDMI input and then outputs via USB-C to USB-A in 1080p60 to devices such as a gaming TV or gaming monitor.

You can mirror the gameplay from a smaller screen to a larger one, and record through the Genki Arcade program on your computer. For the relatively low asking price of $49.99 / £54.44 / AU$89.99, that’s some serious bang for your buck all wrapped up in a form factor that no other capture card can quite compare to right now. Now, we should stress that you won’t get the same level of consistent quality as you would from a larger box with better encoding. Still, for the price tag, it’s hard to argue against if you’re after something multi-purpose for console streaming.

(Image credit: AverMedia)

5. AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus The best mid-range capture card Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Competitive price point + Conservative size + Versatile nature Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t record in 4K - Included software is a little janky

Despite being nearly five years old, the AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus continues to thrive as one of the best capture cards in terms of its price to performance. You can expect to pay around $159.99 / £141.99 / $AU221.45, though you can frequently find it cheaper than this as discounts are common.

The AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus excels above some of its competition in the mid-range market because of its versatility. You can record in 1080p60 with lagless 4K passthrough both when connected to a PC and Mac, or you can go entirely computer-free and record footage to an SD card. This capture card can also act as a storage box, which means you can use the whole device as a card reader via USB, so you won’t have to worry about corrupting any files or losing previous gameplay clips.

Best capture cards - Frequently asked questions

Which capture cards do most streamers use? The majority of high-profile streamers use Elgato capture cards due to the ecosystem associated with the brand, including the likes of the Elgato StreamDeck and Elgato Facecam . From our experience with some of them, we can see why they’ve earned that demand.