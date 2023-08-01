Best green screen 2023 - top streaming aides

The best green screen is essential for streaming. The top picks are those models which are easy to set up and use with good build quality and materials that mean your game streams can look their best. What's more, they don't necessarily have to cost a bundle either, that's why our roundup looks at everything from entry-level setups to mid-range offerings, and more premium options as well.

Getting yourself one of the best green screens alongside one of the best capture cards and the best microphones for streaming is the ideal way to broadcast yourself and your gameplay in the highest quality possible. However, you will need to be in a well-lit room to fully make use of a green screen's capabilities to the max as even lighting ensures you won't be washed out and that the chroma key effects come through properly. This can be achieved through one the use of a strong ring light that's paired with one of the best webcams or best cameras for coverage.

A green screen is a good investment whether you plan to stream on a gaming PC or through the Xbox Series X and PS5 - both the new-gen consoles have built-in software for chroma keying, too. For a proper setup, you'll want a capture card hooked up to a laptop to further personalize things. These are our top choices for the best green screens for all budgets.

Best green screens in 2023

The best green screen overall

1. Elgato Green Screen The best green screen overall Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Easy to step up and put away + Premium materials + Widely available Reasons to avoid - On the pricier end of things

Buy it if ✅ You want a convenient and well-built green screen: The Elgato Green Screen is ideal for those who want easy setup and storage as it extends and folds away in seconds. Plus, it's made of durable material so you won't have to worry about wear and tear.

Don't buy it if ❌ You’re on a tight budget: For as impressive as the Elgato Green Screen is, its price point could be too steep for some, that's why the budget offerings in our roundup may be more appropriate.

The Elgato Green Screen takes the top spot as the best green screen overall for a number of factors, most notably because it is well constructed, features a large surface area, and premium material that utilizes a handy roller system that makes it easy to set up and pack away.

Priced at $159.99 / £130 / AU$229, the convenience of the Elgato Green Screen doesn't exactly come cheap. However, with its wrinkle-resistant 100% polyester screen material, collapsible nature, and relatively lightweight (20.5lbs / 9kg) build, you're getting a respectably made and versatile model that its competition can't quite match wholesale.

The fact that Elgato's green screen packs away in seconds is a real plus for anyone working with more limited space. This means you won't have to pin it up on a wall only to spend minutes at a time packing it away. Instead, it's a case of pushing it back into the roller and locking the clip into place which takes just seconds.

The best pop-up green screen

2. Neewer Chromakey Backdrop The best pop-up green screen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Competitive price point + Reversable green/blue design + Pops up and packs away quickly Reasons to avoid - Could be too small for some

Buy it if ✅ You want an easy-to-use affordable green screen: The Neewer Chromakey Backdrop is competitively priced and has the functionality of being able to be put away in just seconds.

Don't buy it if ❌ You need something larger: With its 1.5m (5ft) x 2m (6.5ft) size, the Neewer Chromakey Backdrop should be big enough for a single person, but lacking for groups or bigger setup sizes.

The Neewer Chromakey Backdrop is perfect if you're someone who wants a quick and easy green screen solution that won't break the bank. With its double-sided design, green with blue on the reverse, and the fact it can be put away in seconds, this affordable option could be perfect for you should our top pick cost a little too much.

With its aggressive price point of $47 / £47.99 / AU$67.99, the Neewer Chromakey Backdrop is far cheaper than a larger green screen setup without taking up as much room. It's easily and widely available in the US, the UK, and Australia, too, and a trusted brand in the photography world, so you won't be taking much of a gamble here.

With the dual functionality of both blue and green, you have more options for chroma keying than you would typically with just green. The blue means that you can use the effect in dimmer environments due to the far lower luminosity with similar results, and green generally works more consistently but requires even lighting to function at its best. Not bad for its sub $50 / £50 / AU$70 asking price all in all.

The best premium green screen

3. Razer Blue Screen The best premium green screen Today's Best Deals View at Razer Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Height adjustable + Easy to set up and carry + A good size for most setups Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag - Stock can be spotty - particularly in Australia

Buy it if ✅ You want a premium blue screen for streaming: While the Razer Blue Screen is far from cheap, its functionality and blue hue for chromakeying make it ideal for lower light setups.

Don't buy it if ❌ You're working with limited funds: The Razer Blue Screen is one of the most expensive options out now, so if it's outside of your budget then one of our other choices may be a better fit.

The Razer Blue Screen is perfect for those gaming setups which may have less intensive lighting for streaming. That's because blue screens like this one are less luminous and require far less in terms of direct lighting for the effect to work properly. This model can be height adjusted up to 2m (6.5ft) high and be packed away in a lightweight (16.5 lb / 7.5 kg) carrying case when not in use.

With its asking price of $209.99 / £159.99 (around AU$315) the Razer Blue Screen is the most expensive option on our list, but also the most robust in terms of quality and features. If you've got a little extra to throw at your streaming setup then there's little doubt it would function well with the likes of StreamLabs and OBS with little fuss.

The fact the heights can be set means you only need to occupy the necessary space instead of having the whole roll in use, and the choice of blue 100% polyester will be easier on dimmer setups, too. What holds it back from taking the top spot in our list is the fact that its stock is a bit spotty, particularly in Australia, right now, and it appears to only be direct through Razer right now.

The best budget green screen

4. Emart Green Screen The best budget green screen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap price point + Available in different sizes + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Stands cost extra

Buy it if ✅ You want a cheap and quality screen: The Emart Green Screen is about as cheap as you can get and yet the fabric itself is quality and easily washable, too.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want something that's easy to go up and down: If you're after something more versatile for your setup then you may be better off with a more premium roller option or a pop-up solution instead.

If you're in the market for a cost-effective traditional green screen for your streaming setup then the Emart Green Screen looks to tick all the right boxes. With its competitive price point, wide market availability, and choice of sizes, it's perfect for anyone wanting to add the versatility of chromakey to their setups without spending too much.

With prices starting at $16.99 / £18.99 / AU$34.99 for the 6x9 ft model (1.8 x 2.7m), the Emart Green Screen is seriously affordable and undercuts the majority of the competition in terms of raw value. For the humble asking rate, you're getting a machine-washable fabric made of a stretchy Muslin fabric that is wrinkle-resistant and also ironable. There's little you can really fault it for at this price.

With that said, you will need to invest in a stand separately. However, regardless of which size you opt for in either region, you'll be getting four heavy-duty clips which makes for easy wall mounting. That's ideal if you're looking to get set up and then not have to move or adjust anything but could prove a little frustrating if you're looking for something that packs away faster.

The best green screen for gaming chairs

5. BOYXCO Gen 2 Collapsible Green Screen The best green screen for gaming chairs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Made to fit most gaming chairs + Two sizes available + Competitive price points Reasons to avoid - But may not fit all gaming chairs

Buy it if ✅ You use a gaming chair and have limited room: If you only need to keep your profile in the shot then the BOYXCO Gen 2 Collapsible Green Screen does the job well.

Don't buy it if ❌ You use an office chair: Depending on if your chair has a narrow back or not, you may not have full compatibility with the BOYXCO Gen 2 Collapsible Green Screen.

If you have one of the best gaming chairs and want to add chromakey functionality without needing much space then the BOYXCO Gen 2 Collapsible Green Screen could fill the void. What makes this model unique as opposed to other green screens is the fact that it's designed especially to attach to the backrest of your gaming chair, ensuring you're always kept in the shot as it moves with the chair's rotations.

It's widely available in the US, the UK, and Australia through trusted retailers such as Amazon and priced fairly at around $38.99 / £46 / AU$91 for the largest version available. You'll ideally want to go for the biggest size to accommodate as many chairs as possible, doubly so for XL variants, but otherwise, a smaller version is selling for around $36 / £40 / AU$74 as well.

Its circular shape is good at retaining as much of the detail as possible in an otherwise cramped space as it means the portrait of your body and head, as well as the sides, are covered. It happens to be one of the cheaper options in our roundup, too.

The best green screen studio setup

6. Neewer Green Screen Kit The best green screen studio setup Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with a green screen and stand + Lights and reflectors are included + Wall mountable Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of space

Buy it if ✅ You want an all-in-one solution: With lights, a large green screen, and reflectors all in the box, you've got everything you need to chromakey effectively.

Don't buy it if ❌ You don't have much space: If room is a concern for you then we recommend one of the collapsible or pop-up options in our list.

The Neewer Green Screen Kit is ideal if you're looking for an encompassing entry point that won't break the bank. That's because this bundle includes not only a green screen and stand, along with mall mounting options, but also a set of studio lights and reflectors meaning you won't have to stress much about getting the lighting right.

Priced at $199.99 / £175.99 (around AU$300), the Neewer Green Screen Kit is one of the more expensive options on our list. However, you're getting everything you need to go straight out of the box here for a competitive price. Studio lights and reflectors on their own can cost a pretty penny, and these ones are no slouch. The brand has been making photography equipment for over a decade and has become a trusted name brand.

The only real issue you're likely to encounter is that of space. Dual softboxes, lights, and reflectors lighting up a sizeable green screen (6 x 9 feet / 1.8 x 3m) isn't going to be ideal for smaller setups. Really, you're going to need an entire room or a good half of a sizable room to get the most out of the Neewer Green Screen Kit.

Best green screen - FAQs

Which green screen size is best? The most conventional green screen size is 2 x 3 metres (6 x 9 feet) which ensures it is wide enough and tall enough to be used with your full body in shot. Some models, such as those made by Elgato and Razer, roll away and can be height adjusted within these perimeters.

What's the best type of green screen? If you have the money then we recommend opting for a collapsible or pop-up green screen as they can be easily stored away when not in use. There are more premium options like our top picks that can provide this functionality.

Once your streaming setup is ready to go, make sure you've got one of the best Xbox controllers and one of the best gaming monitors so you can kick back in style.