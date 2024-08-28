Get this 32-inch Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor for its lowest price ever, just in time for Labor Day

Right now is one of the best times to shop for tech, whether you need a PC, accessories, or one of the best monitors or best gaming monitors on the market. We've found one particularly excellent back-to-school deal and early Labor Day deal that's sure to fit your performance and budget needs.

The Samsung Odyssey G55A gaming monitor is currently on sale for $199.99 on Amazon, which is a whopping 39% off the MSRP. The specs all check out, as it's a QHD curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, is FreeSync compatible, and comes with HDR 10. It's also the lowest price this monitor has ever been, making it even more of a steal.

If you've been in the market for a high-quality gaming monitor that doesn't cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, then this is the one to get. Especially as it's from Samsung, one of the most trustworthy brands. But hurry, as this is the lowest price ever for this particular model, and we don't see it being around for long.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey G55A deal

Samsung Odyssey G55A: was $329.99 now $199.99 on Amazon

The price point alone is impressive, but this 32-inch screen also has amazing specs including a QHD curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync compatibility, and comes with HDR 10. It's a very well-rounded monitor that's sure to fit nearly any gamer's needs.

