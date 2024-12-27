Snap up these unmissable New Year laptop deals on Apple's MacBook Air

The New Year is just around the corner, which means after-Christmas sales are already in full swing. It's not every day you can get your hands on a new MacBook for under $1,000 / £1,000, but Amazon, Best Buy, and, in the UK, Currys have you covered.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Air (2022, M2) for just $799 (was $999) at Amazon, or for £749 (was £996) at Currys. This isn't the most powerful of Apple's current laptop lineup, but it is the most portable and affordable – a perfect fit if you're shopping for that macOS feel on a budget.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best MacBook Air M2 deals

Apple MacBook Air (2022, M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

OS - macOS For the pinnacle of portable performance, reach for the MacBook Air. Slash its price by $200, and you have a fantastic value buy on a laptop that will follow you everywhere, rise to the battery life occasion, and look great doing it. We were really impressed with the lightweight design and snappy performance in our review of the 2022 Air, and while it's not the latest chip in the series, it's still a fantastic laptop for tossing in your bag and hitting the road.

Apple MacBook Air (2022, M2): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

OS - macOS UK folks haven't been left out: head to Currys for £247 off the M2 MacBook Air during 2024's holiday sales. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you don't have all the room in the world, but you have exactly what you need. And for well under £1,000, the M2 chip is an absolute steal.

When it comes to lightweight laptops, very few hold a candle to Apple's MacBook Air lineup. There's just so much on offer with these sleek little machines, and it's no wonder they've found their way onto our list of the best laptops you can buy.

First and foremost, that Apple feng shui that just can't be replicated, accented by macOS. This isn't for everyone; I personally know a handful of people who can't bear the thought of leaving their Windows and Linux setups. But if you like how macOS looks and feels, you really like it.

And at 2.7 lbs (1.23 kg), this laptop is light as a feather. Toss it in a bag and take it with you – the MacBook Air is your on-the-go companion for work, media enjoyment, and perhaps even a touch of indie gaming.

There's also the gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which makes colors look nice and vibrant. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't the fastest in the world, but it's easily passable for a portable productivity computer.

Usually, a high price tag is chief among reasons not to buy a MacBook. Throw in a $200 / £247 saving, though, and now you have an outstanding value proposition on Apple silicon performance. Snap these deals up before they're gone!

If you're after an Apple PC but not sure if the Air is right for you, check out our guide on how to shop for a Mac that'll fit your needs. Amazon, Best Buy, and Currys are running deals on more than just the Air; you can also find price cuts on MacBook Pros and the Mac mini, so take a look and decide which is right for you.

I will say, you're going to be hard-pressed to find another MacBook under $1,000 - especially this far under. So don't wait, land yourself a new MacBook at bottom of the barrel prices!