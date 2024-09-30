One of the greatest laptops ever made is now under $650 pre-Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day part two is coming up and before the big day, we're seeing some great deals - even from other competing retailers. One of them includes Apple's MacBook Air. The MacBook Air M1 is one of the best MacBooks (and best laptops) ever made, and it's now at its lowest price ever.

The MacBook Air (M1) is currently $649 at Walmart, its lowest price ever, down from $999. Our MacBook Air (M1) review was absolutely glowing, as we gave it a four-and-a-half out of five-star rating. We cited its excellent performance, fanless design, solid display, and fantastic battery life. It's only available at this price in Space Grey, however.

If you've been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M1 chip, one of the best thin and light laptops around, then take advantage of this pre-Prime Day sale, which drops it to its lowest price ever while you still can.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - MacOS Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported it won't be around for long.

The M1 MacBook Air is considered one of the greatest laptops ever made, and with good reason. It can handle the computing needs of most users, whether they're doing productivity work, browsing, video calls, or even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. And because it runs so efficiently, it never overheats no matter how hard you push it.

However, as excellent as this deal is, be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model. Though it's still being supported, this may be your last chance to snag one of the cheapest MacBook Air deals before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!

More Amazon Prime Day deals