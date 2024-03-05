Forget the M3 - get the MacBook Air M1 for its cheapest price before it's gone forever

Apple unveiled the brand-new MacBook Air this week powered by the company's latest and most powerful M3 chip. While we're excited by the potential of a new Apple device, it does mean the end of the MacBook Air M1, which we still think is one of the best laptops you can buy today. As on cue, this fantastic is back down to a record-low price right now as retailers look to shift remaining stock.

Those in the US can get the MacBook Air M1 at Best Buy for $749.99 (was $999.99), which makes it $350 cheaper than the new M3 model. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can pick up the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon for £779.99 (was £999) - that's over £300 less than the latest version launching this week.

Today's best MacBook Air M1 deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was £999 now £779 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 and a return to the previous record-low. Even though the newest M3 model is now available, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as this is the cheapest price we've seen and the device is no longer in production.

Onto the big question I'm sure you're asking: is the MacBook Air M1 still worth buying? Yes! While this model is a little older now, it's still a speedy and powerful device with an impressive battery life. At the right price – so, now – it's excellent value for money as it offers high performance and impressive longevity.

This laptop is a top option if you need a powerful workstation for all your schoolwork, intense tasks and general computing needs. Sure, the upgrade to the more modern M3 chip is bound to be an impressive improvement, but the level of power it offers is likely excessive for most, and it's hard to justify at the recommended price.

That's why we'd currently stick with the MacBook Air M1 in most cases, especially while it's on offer. It will still outlast many other similarly priced devices, deliver fast load times, incredible responsiveness, and the ability to handle intensive tasks such as 4K photo and video editing with ease. That's on top of the slick design and impressive battery life of around 11 hours.

It's not only one of the best MacBook deals we've seen, but it's up there as one of the best laptop deals in general right now. Still, if you've got a smaller budget but need a new device, we've gathered even more of today's best offers on laptops just below. You can also browse through today's top iPad deals if you'd prefer the flexibility of a tablet.