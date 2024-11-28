Want a Black Friday bargain of a laptop that’s eco-friendly as well as value-packed? Acer Aspire Vero 14-inch has been price slashed down to £590
Aspire Vero is an easily upgradable laptop sporting an impressive spec with a 29% discount
Black Friday deals are in full swing now as the big day looms large, and if you’re after an affordable notebook that is also commendably eco-friendly, then you should consider the Acer Aspire Vero which has been slashed in price at Amazon.
This is the Acer Aspire Vero AV14-52P and it normally costs £829.99, but with the 29% discount currently applied at Amazon, the laptop is priced at £589.99.
This Vero model is a 14-inch laptop with a Full HD display, packing an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, with a healthy complement of 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
For the price, that’s an impressively robust spec, and the Vero boasts some healthy green credentials too.
Today's best Acer Aspire Vero laptop deal in the UK
Display - 14-inch
Processor - Intel Core i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
OS - Windows 11
Acer’s Aspire Vero has strong green credentials, as we’ve already outlined, and a good spec for the money, including a decent Intel Core i7 processor and a backlit keyboard. It’s good to see that 16GB of RAM is provided, and a roomy 1TB SSD for storage, but if that flags on the future-proofing front down the years, these components are easy to upgrade. With almost a third off the asking price, the Vero AV14 – in an ‘iron’ color here – is a tempting bargain.
The laptop chassis is made from 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials (meaning items that everyday consumers have recycled in their bins or at local recycling centers – so less new plastic is being created to manufacture the device).
The keycaps are 50% PCR, and the packaging of the notebook is eco-friendly too, as it’s 100% recyclable, with paper sleeves used rather than the typical plastic bags (and Acer uses up to 90% recycled paper).
Another laudable move on the sustainability front is that the RAM and SSD can be upgraded, and it’s a simple task to do so, with Acer providing screws that are easily removable, the company assures us.
The Acer Aspire laptop here comes with a bundle of extras, too, namely a Vero mouse and accompanying mousepad, as well as a notebook sleeve. Check out the deal below, and don’t forget, we’ve got a bunch of other tempting laptop deals for Black Friday on the boil.
Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).