Upgrade your view: Dive into big-screen brilliance with this Cyber Monday HP 17-inch Laptop deal

If you want all the specs of a solid, reliable laptop but bigger dimensions for more screen real estate, this might just be the laptop for you. It's HP's 17-inch laptop that's part of the company's wider sustainability efforts, manufactured with sustainable, post-consumer plastics.

It has a respectable 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a sizable 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 Home edition and is equipped with Wi-Fi 6. For added convenience and efficiency, you'll also be able to use HP QuickDrop to transfer of photos, videos, and documents between the laptop and Android or iOS devices.

Front and center of this laptop its expansive 17.3-inch HD+ BrightView screen with Intel Iris Xe Graphic and 1.4 million pixels for crisp photo, movie, and game display. Along with that it has a comfortable, lifted keyboard for a smoother typing experience and an HP True Vision Camera with a visible physical privacy shutter.

HP 17-inch Laptop: was $569 now $509.99 on Amazon

The biggest feature (no pun intended) this laptop has going for it is its 17.3-inch screen and its respectable specs. You also can expect excellent performance with its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for every day computing use, and this would make a great student laptop.

