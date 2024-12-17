This Dell Inspiron laptop is nearly half off - its lowest price ever - and makes the perfect gift for the holidays
Get this laptop for less than $820
The holidays are here with Christmas rapidly approaching, and there's still plenty of time to take advantage of the best Christmas deals in tech. And the best laptops make especially good deals right now, with all the excellent discounts floating around.
One of my favorite deals is for a Dell Inspiron 15 3530, which is currently $819 with an $80 coupon at Amazon (was $1,499 before). It's a 13th-Gen model that comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, which reaches speeds of up to 5.00 GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM, a 1TB of storage, and a display that's full HD as well.
It's a great laptop for professionals, equipped with a solid CPU and tons of memory and storage space. And when the external display is connected, the Dell Inspiron 3530 can support 4K content streaming. Right now, it's at its lowest price ever, so take advantage of this deal now.
Today's best Dell Inspiron laptop deal
This laptop is a somewhat recent model that comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU reaching speeds of up to 5.00 GHz. It also features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of storage. The display is full HD as well. It's the perfect laptop for professionals with office work to get done.
