The incredibly popular Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K streaming is a steal at 40% off

TV sticks don't come much better than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for only $29.99 (it was $49.99). The deal is one of many Memorial Day sales reductions that have flooded the market this week. A 40% discount for this nifty little device is impressive, to say the least.

• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

The stick itself makes it possible to stream various types of TV. All the best streaming devices will do that, but what makes the Fire TV Stick special is its speedy navigation, great performance, support for 4K resolution, and Dolby Vision. And let us not forget that it can be controlled using the Alexa voice assistant. At under $30, there's no better way to get up and running with online streaming through your TV.

Memorial Day Deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

For less than $30, you can now benefit from streaming any of your favorite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more. 4K shows will stream with no problems and when paired with the built-in Dolby Atmos audio, you'll be in for a real treat. With another 300,000 free movies and TV episodes, this device is well worth the money.

As you'd expect, Prime Video content is front and center with this stick. If that's your primary streaming service, then your habits will slot nicely into the interface. All other content comes second, so if you're into one of the other best TV streaming services, then there are numerous other great brands.

We loved reviewing the device and found it to be "among the best streaming devices available right now." If that piques your attention, you can read more in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review. The stick is feature-filled and comes with a limited amount of onboard storage for downloading your favorite shows.

(Image credit: Paolo D'angelo)

Shop more Memorial Day sales