Huge laptop sale is live at Best Buy – shop the 7 best deals I recommend from $139

It may not be the busiest time of the year for tech savings but Best Buy has launched a massive sale this week featuring dozens of excellent laptop deals. Everything from super-cheap Chromebooks to modern high-end Copilot Plus machines are reduced, so I've picked out the seven best offers that are worth buying – with prices starting as low as $139.

• See all of today's laptop deals at Best Buy

The standout offer is this HP Envy 16 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99 (was $899.99) – a fantastic price for a powerful and versatile machine. It boasts a current Intel Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is a strong set of components if you need a machine for everyday use, general admin jobs, multitasking and watching videos. The fact that you also get a flexible 16-inch touchscreen is a huge bonus at this price point, too.

If you want even more power then I fully recommend this Dell XPS 13 for $999.99 (was $1,499.99) as it's a return to the lowest price yet for the brand-new version with a Snapdragon processor. This incredibly efficient CPU ensures fantastic all-around performance and an impressive battery life of up to 17 hours – great if you need a powerful portable machine.

More of my top picks from the latest laptop sale at Best Buy are below, including excellent prices on several devices from Acer, Lenovo, Asus and Apple. If nothing here exactly suits your needs then I'll be hunting down more of the best laptop deals every week here at TechRadar.

Today's 7 best laptop deals at Best Buy

HP Envy 16 2-in-1: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This HP Envy 16 is a powerful and surprisingly affordable 2-in-1 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals available at Best Buy. With its Intel Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage it has enough power to easily handle all of your computing needs. Plus, you have the flexibility to flip the 16-inch screen around to use the device in tablet mode for easier web browsing and watching videos.

HP 15 Laptop: was $629.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a Windows machine then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work and light multitasking.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is the biggest discount yet on one of the new Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are the pros we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous OLED display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The latest MacBook Air is down to $899 at Best Buy – that's just $50 more than the previous historic low price. This upgraded model was released towards the end of last year with a bump up to 16GB of RAM for an excellent performance boost. And with the powerful M3 chipset inside it's a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big $300 saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with a Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD you have enough power and storage space for everything you need to do. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.