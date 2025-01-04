Dell's New Year sale ends soon so don't miss these 4 best laptop deals I recommend

The Dell New Year sale ends this weekend so there's not a lot of time left to score one of the manufacturer's best laptop deals to kick-start your 2025 with some excellent new tech.

A range of options are available right now, including cheap entry-level devices, great value high-end performance powerhouses and big discounts on powerful gaming machines.

• Browse the full Dell New Year sale

The hottest deal of the lot if you need an affordable everyday laptop is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $249.99 (was $329.99). It's one of the cheapest prices I've seen for this entry-level configuration that comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Those are all basic components but if you just need a device for light use, such as general browsing, straightforward work, watching videos and admin tasks then it's up to the job.

If your needs are more demanding then you should check out the Dell XPS 13 for $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99). This is one of the best prices I've seen for a laptop that comes with the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor that boasts fantastic performance, excellent battery life and AI-enhanced features.

You also get a whopping 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD, so premium users who need a Windows machine for creative tasks and coding will be more than satisfied here.

I've included a couple of other personal recommendations below based on my years of experience hunting for the best laptop deals here at TechRadar each month and during major sales events.

Today's 4 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Dell's latest set of laptop deals features this older but still good value all-around pick. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky size and mediocre battery life that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This is a superb price for an incredibly powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop. It boasts one of the most high-end configurations I've seen, including one of the latest AI-enhanced Snapdragon X Elite processors, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. That's excessive for everyday use and built more in mind for premium users who need speed, performance and responsiveness for coding, multitasking and creative jobs. Other main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick chassis, vibrant and bright display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our recent Dell XPS 13 review.