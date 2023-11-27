Upgrade your device's speed and storage with this Cyber Monday deal on the SSK 1TB Portable SSD

If you're looking for a quick upgrade to your productivity and convenience for your device, I might have just the thing for you. One of the tidings brought to us this Cyber Monday is this 1TB Portable External SSD from SSK - it's made specifically with up to 1050MB/s Extreme Transmission Speed (so you can expect near-instant data transfers). On the outside, it's portable, compact, and manufactured to be lightweight so you can slip it into a carry-on bag and access your data anywhere.

This Cyber Monday you can get this portable SSD drive for just $58.98, down from $69.99. you can use it with smartphones, PS5, Xbox, laptops, MacBooks, and more. Check out our other choice Cyber Monday deals to grab yourself other accessories or more major components to improve your computing.

You can expect up to a 1050MB/s read speed and a 1000MB/s write speed for speedy file transfers, making it great for transferring hi-res photos and videos. You can also look forward to universal compatibility with all sorts of devices - Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Android - via a USB-C to A cable or USB-C to C cable. This means you can use it with tablets, smartphones, PS5, Xbox, laptops, and MacBooks.

All housed in a perfectly-purposed design, it's compact and lightweight, making it ideal to pop into your bag right with your device. The design is also shock-proof and anti-vibration, and cools off quickly to ensure reliable data transmission. If that's not enough, it's also waterproof and dustproof. Your data is pretty much as safe as it can possibly be on a physical drive that lives outside your computer.

Today's best SSK portable SSD drive Black Friday deal

SSK 1TB Portable External SSD: $69.99 $58.98 at Amazon

For less than $60, you get a tough and durable SSD drive that will help you store data more reliably and keep your device running more smoothly. The huge 1TB of storage will help boost the functionality of a wide range of devices with its universal compatibility.

