This beefy Steam-Deck-rivaling handheld from Lenovo is now $100 off at Amazon

Ever since Valve took the portable gaming world by storm with the release of the Steam Deck in 2022, rivals have been quick to emerge to try and topple its success. One of those is the Lenovo Legion Go, which is now $598.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon.

This is a big saving on a handheld that was released only last year, and it's close to the lowest price it's ever been. This 14% saving is for the 512GB model, and it's also getting the same discount over in the UK.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699.99 now $598.99 at Amazon

You can now save $100 on the 512GB model of the Legion Go. With the fastest handheld chip around, a 2K 8.8-inch display, and detachable controllers with various modes depending on what you play, Lenovo is taking a serious swipe at the Steam Deck's crown with this one. The gaming performance is exceptional.

Lenovo Legion Go: was £699.99 now £598.98 at Amazon

Over in the UK, the Legion Go is seeing a near-identical discount. This too is for the 512GB model, and it also comes with a free Xbox Games Pass subscription for three months.

In our rundown of the best handheld console options around, the Steam Deck remains our pick for the best PC gaming device in that category (as well as being one of the best gaming console picks outright), but that's not to say the Lenovo Legion Go isn't a worthy contender. While it doesn't have OLED technology as the latest Steam Deck models do, it does sport a larger screen with a higher resolution of 2560 x 1600.

The Lenovo Legion Go comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip that's capable of delivering up to 5.10GHz, making it the most powerful chip in a handheld, beating the likes of the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally X. It also has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

When we pitted it against Valve's handheld in our Steam Deck vs Lenovo Legion Go head-to-head, we thought the Legion Go had the advantage when it came to running games, looking and performing better, and even being capable of ray tracing under certain circumstances.

In our dedicated Lenovo Legion Go review, we found it could run Forza Horizon 5 with ray tracing enabled when graphics were set to medium, delivering a competent 51fps. We also sung the praises of the controllers, which can be detached and even mounted upright using the included base for added precision. A dedicated FPS button aids even further in this regard too.

The Legion Go is not without its drawbacks, though. It's heavier than the Steam Deck and is hampered somewhat by Windows 11 UI issues. We also weren't fans of Legion Space, Lenovo's software for managing games and settings, but thankfully it can largely be ignored. However, if you can live with these flaws then it's still a solid handheld choice and a serious alternative to the Steam Deck.

