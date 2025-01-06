Nvidia’s CES surprise gets spoiled as RTX 5090 accidentally leaked - and it’s a monster

A new leak may have confirmed Nvidia's RTX 5090 using 32GB of VRAM

It comes from Inno3D's product box image acquired by VideoCardz

An official reveal is now hours away

Nvidia's long-awaited RTX 5090 official reveal is upon us, and a leak has already kickstarted the process - an Inno3D RTX 5090 product box all but confirms the flagship GPU's 32GB of VRAM.

This comes from VideoCardz who acquired the product box image (pictured below), which reveals Inno3D's new iChill design - but most importantly, corroborates previous rumors that suggested Nvidia's RTX 5090 would have 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

While it's important to note that this isn't official as we await Jensen Huang's CES keynote (now just hours away), this is the biggest indicator. There's no confirmation on its pricing despite rumors of a $2,500 figure, but we won't have to wait very long to find out.

The RTX 5090, in all its glory. (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Will the performance jump over the previous gen justify a potential huge price increase?

There may not be any official information on the RTX 5090's specifications just yet, but the leaked image points towards other rumors holding some truth. VideoCardz mentions the flagship GPU potentially taking advantage of 21,760 CUDA cores compared to the RTX 4090's 16,000 - this could certainly prove to be a huge performance increase.

Considering the RTX 4090's MSRP ($1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,959) it won't be much of a surprise to see the 5090 reignite controversy among PC gamers. The RTX 4090 is still an absolute powerhouse for gamers (especially at 4K), but games like Indiana Jones the Great Circle have showcased its limit (while using full path tracing).

For those chasing the best of the best, you should expect the RTX 5090 to perform exceptionally if the rumors are legitimate - it could be even better if there isn't a major price jump from the RTX 4000 series' flagship GPU.

You may also like...