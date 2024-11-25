Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs again rumored for CES – but suggestion the RTX 5080 could be positioned as a ‘professional’ GPU might worry PC gamers

An RTX 4090 GPU, which is what one unlucky customer was hoping to get

More rumors are lining up behind a CES 2025 launch for RTX 5090 and 5080

However, Nvidia might just pitch both GPUs at the ‘professional’ market

That could indicate the RTX 5090 and 5080 will end up seriously pricey

It’s looking more and more likely that Nvidia’s RTX 5090 and 5080 graphics cards are indeed being revealed at CES 2025, as previous chatter has indicated – plus we’ve heard some more worrying hints on pricing, sadly.

Much of the latest next-gen Blackwell speculation over the weekend comes from Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), and the info here should be regarded with some skepticism, naturally.

MLID’s latest YouTube video has word from two sources at Nvidia’s retail partners who both claim that the unveiling of the RTX 5090 and 5080 is set to happen at CES 2025.

The first source MLID has heard from notes that their firm is currently talking to Nvidia about initial shipment numbers of these graphics cards, and that the on-sale date of the RTX 5090 and 5080 is a matter of weeks after the reveal – so likely late January.

On top of that, VideoCardz noticed that a leaker on X, MegaSizeGPU, has aired details of the GB202 chip (the GPU in the RTX 5090), which will supposedly be 20% bigger than the AD102 in the RTX 4090.

Furthermore, a second leaker on X, Hongxing2020, has shared a purported image of the PCIe 5.0 interface for the Blackwell flagship, and these pieces of spillage are likely from sample 5090 cards that have been sent out – which underlines that the next-gen GPU could be imminent.

Back to MLID’s video (which you can view below), and interestingly, the second source cited also mentions the RTX 5070 is going to be revealed in January – possibly teased at CES 2025, and then getting a proper announcement later in the month, by the sound of things.

That third Blackwell GPU will go on sale shortly after January, MLID says, so we could reasonably guess it will be in February (and this isn’t the first time the RTX 5070 has been rumored to be inbound for the near future).

This second source also mentions pricing, and the more positive piece of news here is that on the topic of the RTX 5090, it seems this GPU will be priced at the lower end of the range that was previously leaked.

If you recall, that rumored range was $1,999 to $2,499 in the US (and proportional to that elsewhere, as ever), so it seems that two grand is what Nvidia is now mulling. That is, of course, still 25% pricier than the MSRP of the RTX 4090, and therefore a major hike, so it’s hardly great news – and there’s a gloomier note to follow.

Namely, a claim that some of the marketing materials Nvidia has provided on the subject of talking to customers notes that retailers should be telling would-be buyers that anything above the RTX 5070 Ti is “really for professionals” – so that’s effectively a hint that the RTX 5080 could be pricey, too. Why, exactly? Let’s dive into that next.

Analysis: GeForce is for gaming – right?

What Nvidia appears to be doing here – take all of this with plentiful seasoning, and this bit of speculation, even more so – is preparing retailers for the reality that the top Blackwell models, the RTX 5090 and 5080, are going to be seriously expensive.

So, when PC gamers come into the shop and see the price tags on those GPUs, staff are primed to basically justify those asking prices on the basis that these are really graphics cards for professional use. In other words, gamers don’t need that much horsepower and should be looking at the RTX 5070 (or its variants) or indeed lower (eventually, when the range is filled out).

Now, you could certainly argue this is true of the RTX 4090 already, but it seems like Nvidia is shifting up a gear in this respect, and including the RTX 5080 in that ‘pro’ bracket – possibly due to a weighty price tag of perhaps $1,200 in the US, or maybe even more, up towards $1,400, or so MLID has theorized in the past.

However, if this is true, it feels a bit odd to have not just the flagship, but the top two tiers of the GeForce range of Blackwell GPUs as models angled towards ‘professionals’ – remember, this is a gaming brand. However, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here really, and we need to see if this pricing pans out.

On that point, we should note that in the past, we have heard more positive predictions about pricing not being a ‘significant’ hike for the RTX 5090 – which we’d read as maybe more like a $200 rise – but MLID is very much doubling down on his previous forecast here.

Whatever happens with pricing – and Nvidia may still be judging online reaction to these leaks at this point – it seems that with the weight of rumors now, the RTX 5090 and 5080 are likely imminent (and we might well see Blackwell laptop GPUs at CES 2025, too).