Can't afford an Nvidia RTX 4090? Who cares! These Prime Day GPU deals are the next best thing

When it comes to Prime Day deals, you can't beat a good graphics card discount, especially on current-gen GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 that might otherwise be prohibitively expensive.

Fortunately, some of the best graphics cards from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia have received some hefty discounts, like the Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 AMP AIRO Spider-Man Edition for just $584.99 at Amazon, a 16% discount, or this PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT for just $299.99 at Amazon, a 14% saving on one of the best 1440p graphics cards of the last-generation.

I've pulled together all the best deals I found at the time of writing to help you get the best graphics card you can for a price you can afford. Just don't forget to check out deals on GPU brackets and risers to protect your investment, even if you get one on sale.

Cheap graphics card deals for Prime Day

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC: was $1299.99 now $989.99 at Amazon

The RTX 4080 isn't my favorite card from the current generation, but only because it was terribly priced. With this Prime Day deal, however, you're getting one of the best 4K graphics cards going for a much more reasonable price, something you won't see too often.

PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for some great 1440p gaming on a budget, the RX 6700 XT is a perfect choice this Prime Day. With a 14% discount, you can enjoy real-time ray tracing and phenomenal rasterization performance to make your PC gaming visuals absolutely pop.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC: was $339.99 now $260.99 at Amazon

While the RTX 3060 is overshadowed by the current-gen RTX 4060, it's still one of the best 1080p graphics cards going—especially with a 23% discount off its retail price.

Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 AMP AIRO Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: was $699.99 now $584.99 at Amazon

The RTX 4070 is one of the best GPUs going, offering a good balance of price and performance, but this Zotac card definitely adds some extra flare! Marked down 16%, this is a proper bargain that's just below the official RTX 4070 MSRP, so you're saving any way you cut it, and you're getting a card with some real personality to boot.

Sparkle Arc A750 Titan OC: was $259.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Intel Arc A750 has come a long way since I reviewed it earlier this year thanks to regular updates that have greatly improved its compatibility and performance, making it easily one of the best cheap graphics card options out at its MSRP, but with this 23% Prime Day discount bringing it just below $200, you can't go wrong.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition: was $459.99 now $414.99 at Amazon

The RTX 4060 Ti is a bit of a mixed offering from Nvidia. It's definitely a solid graphics card, especially for 1440p gaming, and it does offer advanced features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing that really put it into a league of its own. It's biggest competition, though, is its Team Green siblings, like the RTX 4070, which just offers far better performance. At this price though, this is a much better choice than it would have been otherwise, and you'll get plenty of phenomenal 1440p gaming out of this one.

Graphics card accessories are on sale as well

If you're upgrading to a beefier GPU, there are also a number of great deals that will help keep your card from sagging in your case, potentially damaging your possibly sizable investment.

Antec Vertical GPU Mount: was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Keep your beefier GPUs safe and in good working order with this vertical mount adapter from Antec, which not only prevents embarrassing GPU sag, but also shows off your graphics card in the case the way it was intended to be seen.

Vetroo V2 ARGB 3-Pin GPU Support Bracket: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Protect your investment with this ARGB GPU support bracket and bring even more color into your build while preventing GPU sag from ruining your graphics card.