Get my fantastic Starfield gaming PC setup for less this Black Friday

Starfield may have missed out on game awards, but it’s still been one of the biggest titles of 2023, and I’m still enjoying it – mostly because I’m playing the sci-fi epic on an equally epic setup. And now, thanks to the Black Friday deals, you can get my rig and display for less.

Let’s start with the PC: I have the Starforge Systems Voyager II Elite, a monstrously powerful machine that comes with an Intel Core i9-14900K processor, the frankly ridiculous Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage space. All this power sits on a high-end motherboard, is water-cooled, and is fitted into a gorgeous Lian Li PC-0111 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower case with custom RGB lighting. And it runs Starfield like a dream with everything maxed out – in fact, I’ve not found a game that makes the Voyager II Elite break a silicon sweat.

Now all that power doesn't come cheap, with the Voyager II Elite coming in at $4,299. But Starforge System’s Black Friday deal can shave $100 off the machine, as well as all of the other ones the custom PC builder makes. Now that might not seem like a lot when a PC costs more than four grand. However, the Voyager II Elite has already been reduced in price this year, so $100 is a nice sweetener. Plus, with all the power, a very clean and neat assembly, an easy upgrade path in the future, and a two-year warranty, it justifies this high price tag.

Massive PC power now cheaper for Black Friday

Voyager II Elite: was $4,399 now $4,199 at Starforge Systems

This is the most powerful PC Starforge Systems makes, with key specs like an Intel Core i9-14900K processor and 24GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which chews through even the most demanding games. With the $100 Black Friday discount, this PC is now $200 cheaper than it was earlier in 2023.

Of course, not everyone can drop $4,000 and more on a gaming PC. But Starforge System’s other PCs look pretty impressive and come at more palpable prices, especially if you take into account the Black Friday discounts.

If the fit and finish of the Voyager II Elite is anything to go by, then these PCs should be equally eye-catching; I’d suggest checking out the machines under Starforge System’s Core section.

Horizon II Pro: was $1,349 now $1,1249 at Starforge Systems

Much more affordable than the Voyager II Elite, the Horizon II Pro caught my eye as it has a solid spec, featuring the Intel Core i5-12400F processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. That makes for a strong 1440p gaming PC, and a good partner for the monitor below.

A view to a thrill, for a great Black Friday price

So onto the monitor: it’s the brilliant but awkwardly-named Alienware AW3423DWF. This 34-inch ultrawide monitor has a curved OLED display with a quantum dot layer, which helps it deliver buckets of contrast while not skimping on brightness. It also sports a 165Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Normally I turn my nose up at curved displays, but for first-person gaming, and with the strength of an OLED panel and HDR, the Alienware AW3423DWF is simply stunning. Whether I'm piloting my ship around various planets, or marveling at the sci-fi vistas of a ring-circled planet from a chilly orbiting moon, Starfield looks amazing on the Alienware monitor.

And now’s the time to get it. Dell has cut the Alienware AW3423DWF to $799 for Black Friday, which is a healthy saving of $200. It’s totally worth it.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Looking for a big, beautiful curved gaming monitor? Look no further: this Alienware model packs phenomenal color density, contrast, and brightness, plus a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate ideal for high-intensity gaming. With 0.1ms response time and an ultrawide WQHD resolution, this is a gaming display for kings. If you've arrived at this article from the UK, you can get the Alienware AW3423DWF for £739 at Dell.

So all in all, if you get a Starforge Systems PC and the Alienware AW3423DWF this Black Friday you can save $300. That’s a healthy chunk of cash to spend on a suite of games or on several years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The only problem is that once you’ve experienced playing graphically impressive games on a powerful system and one of the best OLED monitors, it’s really hard to go back to other gaming; now I need to go and apologize to my PS5 and Xbox Series X.

