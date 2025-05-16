AWD-IT's 'Mayhem' sale includes RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs for as little as £779

The specialist retailer AWD-IT is hosting an exceptional 'Mayhem' sale right now, and it’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to score a budget-friendly gaming PC.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been looking through the sale today to find my favourites - of which I've rounded up just down below. Today's deals at the retailer range all the way up to over £3,000, but I've concentrated on the cheaper machines here.

Among the standout deals are some of the most affordable machines I’ve seen yet that feature the powerful RTX 5000 series graphics cards, with prices starting as low as £779. Generally speaking, AWD-IT's pre-builts use slightly older chipsets, but they're superb bang for the buck and some of the first discounted machines I've seen with these cards.

If I had to pick an outright favourite, however, I'd be tempted to go for the AWD-IT Infinity for £749 (was £799) at the retailer. The saving isn't the biggest here, nor does it carry an RTX 5000 series card, but it's a great option if you're looking to upgrade down the line. I've explained more below alongside my other top picks.

The best cheap gaming PC deals at AWD-IT

AWD-IT Forge gaming PC: was £989.99 now £779.99 at awd-it.co.uk Graphics cards: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB

Processor: Intel Core i5-13400F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is pretty much the cheapest gaming PC I've ever seen in the UK to feature an RTX 5060 Ti - there is just one minor issue, however. It's the 8GB version rather than the 16GB one, which is a bit of a bummer. It's still powerful for the cash though, so this could be a good option if you're looking for the best possible bang for the buck.

AWD-IT Infinity gaming PC: was £799.99 now £749.99 at awd-it.co.uk Graphics cards: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 5-7500F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB For my money, this is the best cheap gaming PC deal at AWD-IT today. You drop down to an RTX 4060 graphics card, which is a little weaker, but you do get a recent Ryzen 5 chipset inside. That's really handy if you're thinking about upgrading further down the line since you won't need to swap out the motherboard to accommodate a faster processor.