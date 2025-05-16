AWD-IT's 'Mayhem' sale includes RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs for as little as £779
Three excellent gaming PC deals to check out at AWD-IT
The specialist retailer AWD-IT is hosting an exceptional 'Mayhem' sale right now, and it’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to score a budget-friendly gaming PC.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been looking through the sale today to find my favourites - of which I've rounded up just down below. Today's deals at the retailer range all the way up to over £3,000, but I've concentrated on the cheaper machines here.
Among the standout deals are some of the most affordable machines I’ve seen yet that feature the powerful RTX 5000 series graphics cards, with prices starting as low as £779. Generally speaking, AWD-IT's pre-builts use slightly older chipsets, but they're superb bang for the buck and some of the first discounted machines I've seen with these cards.
If I had to pick an outright favourite, however, I'd be tempted to go for the AWD-IT Infinity for £749 (was £799) at the retailer. The saving isn't the biggest here, nor does it carry an RTX 5000 series card, but it's a great option if you're looking to upgrade down the line. I've explained more below alongside my other top picks.
The best cheap gaming PC deals at AWD-IT
Graphics cards: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB
Processor: Intel Core i5-13400F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This is pretty much the cheapest gaming PC I've ever seen in the UK to feature an RTX 5060 Ti - there is just one minor issue, however. It's the 8GB version rather than the 16GB one, which is a bit of a bummer. It's still powerful for the cash though, so this could be a good option if you're looking for the best possible bang for the buck.
Graphics cards: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Ryzen 5-7500F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
For my money, this is the best cheap gaming PC deal at AWD-IT today. You drop down to an RTX 4060 graphics card, which is a little weaker, but you do get a recent Ryzen 5 chipset inside. That's really handy if you're thinking about upgrading further down the line since you won't need to swap out the motherboard to accommodate a faster processor.
Graphics cards: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
Processor: Intel Core i5-14400F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This Charger is a great option for an RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC since you're getting a 16GB version card for just under a grand. It's still not a super high-end machine with its Core i5 chipset, but it's perfect for smooth 1080p gaming right out the box - and it should last a few good years down the line, too.
