Get a Dell G15 gaming laptop with a RTX 4060 for under $850

Another day, another laptop deal but this one is particularly well suited for gamers who want to play on the move without spending thousands. Today, you can buy the Dell G15 at Dell for $849.99 (was $1,099.99) which means a chunky saving of $250.

The laptop may not be the fastest gaming device around but it’s highly reliable. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Crucially, its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card will keep your gaming time looking pretty sharp. You’ll be able to play at 1080p via the 15.6-inch full HD screen fairly well.

Today’s best gaming laptop deal

Dell G15: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Dell

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a good entry point for gaming portably. If you lack the space for a desktop PC or you’re moving from place to place, this is a good all-rounder at this price. Its AMD 7 7840HS processor is reliable with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage covering the minimums expected of gaming now. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card works well with the 15.6-inch full HD display which sports a 165Hz refresh rate to dodge motion blur.

Dell is a name you’ll see often any time you’re looking for one of the best laptops. It isn’t a name you’ll see within the best gaming laptops but don’t let that put you off. With the Dell G15, you get a lot of the features you’d ordinarily see from an Alienware laptop but at a lower price.

Besides those attractive core specs – and a screen with a response time of just 3ms so it can handle fast-moving moments – it also has an Alienware-inspired thermal design to keep things cool. It also has Alienware Command Center pre-installed so you can adjust a lot of things via software from the lighting of the keyboard to enhancing performance. It may not rival pricier fare but it’s a great starting point.

