Get 25% off the Acer Nitro 17 and give the gift of gaming with this holiday deal
Games Games Games
It's the season of giving, and if you're shopping for a present for an avid gamer in your life, then this is the deal for you. The Acer Nitro 17 is crammed full of some pretty good specs that'll take your gaming to the next level, including the new RTX 4050 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor. This means the sleek laptop will tackle most AAA gaming titles with no hassle, and the 17.3-inch display offers crystal-clear colors.
The Acer Nitro 17 is now 25% off at Amazon, down from $1,199.99 to $899.99 - knocking $300 off the original price! It may feel like the laptop is still on the more expensive side, but this holiday gaming laptop deal means you'll be getting a recently-released RTX 4000 series GPU in a high-end laptop for less than $1,000, which is quite the steal!
Best Acer Nitro 17 gifts
Acer Nitro 17: was
$1199.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
A stellar deal on Acer's latest Nitro 17 gaming laptop, which features an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, and 1TB of storage. The 17.3-inch display has a 1080p resolution and snappy 165Hz refresh rate, making it great for competitive esports games.
Gamers would definitely appreciate this laptop as a desktop replacement that can handle the everyday workload while offering very good gaming performance once the day is done.
The Ada Lovelace GPU architecture within unleashes the full potential of ray tracing, and DLSS 3 creates additional high-quality frames, so you're less likely to find your games stuttering as you play even the most intensive titles. Plus, if you're into shooters like Valorant the 165Hz refresh rate will help keep you at the top of the ranks.
