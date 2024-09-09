Gaming laptop deal: budget-friendly Lenovo with an RTX 4060 drops under $850

If you're looking to get into gaming but don't have thousands of dollars to play with, one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market right now is the Lenovo 15.6-inch LOQ 15IRX9 Gaming Laptop at B&H for $829 (was $1,099).

This is a perfect example of a budget-friendly laptop with great specs becoming even cheaper than it already was. It's abilities stand out with it's 13th-gen Intel Core i5 10-Core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This is a perfect option for anyone who wants to give gaming a go but doesn't want to spend big.

Today's best cheap gaming laptop deal

Lenovo 15.6-inch LOQ 15IRX9 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $829 at B&H

The Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch is one of Lenovo's best budget gaming laptops. It offers everything an everyday gamer would need to run the latest releases while being an affordable option for entry-level gamers. It boasts an Intel Core i5 10-Core (13th Gen), Nvidia RTX 4060, 512 GB of storage, and 16 GB of RAM. These components come together to deliver a very competent gaming laptop for under $850.

In our Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 9 review we loved the laptop's 1080p gaming performance, solid build quality, and capable cooling system.

The graphics card upgrades this LOQ laptop to the latest Nvidia RTX generation but it is at the lower end of the 40 series. If you need the best performance out there then you'll want a better-rated card.

Included in the deal is 6 months of Bitdefender Total Security and an Intel Gamer Days Assassin's Creed Shadows Bundle. You'd pay $120 for these individually so to get them thrown in makes this an even more impressive deal.

