Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today

Best Buy has an RTX 4070 gaming laptop on sale for just $899
Amazon has launched a massive Spring Sale today, and as you'd expect, it features some great choices if you're looking for a shiny new gaming laptop.
I've been scanning through the entire sale and my favorite gaming laptop deal is definitely this Lenovo Legion 5i with an RTX 4070 for $1,399 (was $1,599). That's a fair price considering this machine features not only a powerful Nvidia graphics card but also 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a high-end Intel Core i9-14900HX chipset.
There is one minor issue, however - there's another superb gaming laptop deal over at a rival retailer that's caught my attention. It's this HP Victus (also with an RTX 4070) for $899.99 (was $1,499) featured in the equally fantastic Best Buy Spring Sale.
At just under $900, you're getting absolutely wild bang for the buck here considering you get not only an RTX 4070 graphics card, but also a Ryzen 7-8845HS. That's one of the better AMD chipsets from the previous generation so it's hard not to be impressed at the outright value of this gaming laptop deal. Sure, this HP isn't as good as the Lenovo featured at Amazon on paper, but for $500 less? I think it's a great budget alternative.
The best gaming laptop deal at Amazon today
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
You get a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card alongside 32GB of RAM and a Core i9 chipset for a fair price with Amazon's deal on the Lenovo Legion 5i today. By all accounts, if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop then this is a superb choice only let down by its small storage drive and the fact that other retailers have some really incredible deals also up for grabs today.
My favorite alternate gaming laptop deal
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB
In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.
