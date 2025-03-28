What is CAS latency in RAM? Memory timings and their importance

While it's generally agreed that lower CAS timings are better than higher figures, what does this mean for the likes of gaming and productivity performance?

Generally, DDR5RAM has higher timings than DDR4, but its increased frequencies make it superior for intensive gaming and productivity. However, the discrepancies in varying DDR4 and DDR5 models have an impact on your system's overall performance, depending on the model.

Even the best RAM kits on the market may not make a massive difference when it comes to gaming performance. Depending on the different timings and latency, you may see anywhere from a 1-5% improvement (at best) whether you're using the cheapest and slowest DDR5 RAM or the best that money can buy. Performance is dictated far more by your graphics card and processor than the speed of your RAM.

If you want to squeeze every possible drop of performance out of your gaming PC, then you may want to opt for the fastest latency DDR5 RAM with the lowest CAS timings available. Every manufacturer is different, and the same line of hardware will not necessarily be consistent.

That means it's important to read up on not only the capacity and frequency of the memory but all four figures of the CAS timings as well. It's unlikely to matter much to most people, but you should be aware of things all the same.