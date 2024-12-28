Newegg's After Christmas sale ends soon, but you can still save hundreds on new components for your PC before prices go up
Save big on processors, graphics cards, storage, and more while you can
Getting together a gaming PC build has never been cheap, but taking advantage of sales events like Newegg's After Christmas sale is great way to upgrade at a more reasonable investment.
This is especially true for higher-cost components like the graphics card and CPU, often the two most expensive parts of your PC (and the most essential for gaming performance). Right now though, you can get the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC at Newegg for just $519.99, a $50 savings.
Newegg also has deals on processors, storage, motherboards, and more, so you can put together a solid 1440p gaming PC for just under $1,800 with all of the deals I've rounded up here.
Of course, customization is key for many, so if you're hoping to get a more unified build, you'll have to adjust some options or switch out a few parts for others, but given how much Newegg has on sale right now, there's no reason why you couldn't find the parts you need to fit with your build at the lowest price possible—at least while the sale lasts.
Today's best PC component deals
The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the best processors going, though it's also one of the most expensive. Fortunately, you can get fantastic gaming, creative, and productivity performance for 34% off right now at Newegg.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is one of the best 1440p graphics cards you can buy, and with the release of the RTX 4070 Super, its even come down in price quite a bit. This Newegg deal takes that price cut even deeper to one of the lowest prices I've seen for this GPU.
The Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX AM5 might not be the most high-end motherboard out there, but it's more than enough for most people, and it'll let you take full advantage of both DDR5 memory and new PCIe 5.0 SSDs. This one is only for AMD AM5 processors though, so if you're looking for an Intel board, Newegg has plenty of those on sale too.
The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs you can buy, pushing the limits of what the PCIe 4.0 interface can handle while maximizing compatibility for most users. Normally priced at a premium, you can save big on this drive with Newegg's After Christmas sale.
The Corsair Vengence DDR5 RAM kits might not have as much premium reputation as Corsair's Dominator series, but this RAM is incredibly fast and much cheaper while still giving your build some RGB flair.
Already one of the more affordable 360mm AIO coolers you can buy, the Enermax LIQMAXFLO 360 ARGB is marked down even further at Newegg right now, giving you one of the cheapest ways to cool up to 400W TDP off your PCs CPU.
In addition to a CPU cooler, the hot air inside your case is going to need to be vented out to ensure the best performance. This three-pack of Corsair 120mm fans with iCue RGB control is a great way to do that for a price that can't be beat.
80+ Platinum PSUs don't come cheap, especially at higher wattages, but this ATX 3.0 850W PSU from be quiet! features modular connections and 600W PCIe 5.0 16-pin support for the latest Nvidia GPUs.
At the end of the day, if you're spending this much money on PC components, you're going to want to show everything off. This NZXT H9 Flow case features a dual-chamber design for better cable management and two tempered glass sides to show off the interior.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social