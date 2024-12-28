Newegg's After Christmas sale ends soon, but you can still save hundreds on new components for your PC before prices go up

Getting together a gaming PC build has never been cheap, but taking advantage of sales events like Newegg's After Christmas sale is great way to upgrade at a more reasonable investment.

This is especially true for higher-cost components like the graphics card and CPU, often the two most expensive parts of your PC (and the most essential for gaming performance). Right now though, you can get the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC at Newegg for just $519.99, a $50 savings.

Newegg also has deals on processors, storage, motherboards, and more, so you can put together a solid 1440p gaming PC for just under $1,800 with all of the deals I've rounded up here.

Of course, customization is key for many, so if you're hoping to get a more unified build, you'll have to adjust some options or switch out a few parts for others, but given how much Newegg has on sale right now, there's no reason why you couldn't find the parts you need to fit with your build at the lowest price possible—at least while the sale lasts.

Today's best PC component deals

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: was $548.99 now $359.99 at Newegg The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is one of the best processors going, though it's also one of the most expensive. Fortunately, you can get fantastic gaming, creative, and productivity performance for 34% off right now at Newegg.

Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX AM5: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Newegg The Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX AM5 might not be the most high-end motherboard out there, but it's more than enough for most people, and it'll let you take full advantage of both DDR5 memory and new PCIe 5.0 SSDs. This one is only for AMD AM5 processors though, so if you're looking for an Intel board, Newegg has plenty of those on sale too.

Enermax LIQMAXFLO 360 ARGB AIO CPU Cooler: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Newegg Already one of the more affordable 360mm AIO coolers you can buy, the Enermax LIQMAXFLO 360 ARGB is marked down even further at Newegg right now, giving you one of the cheapest ways to cool up to 400W TDP off your PCs CPU.