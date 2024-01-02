The Netvue Birdfy is our favorite bird feeder camera, and it's now over 30% off

With winter setting in food is becoming scarcer for our feathered friends, and you can do your bit for your local birds by setting up a bird feeder – and, if you want to go one better, an all-in-one feeder and camera like the Netvue Birdfy lets you enjoy your garden visitors via a live feed and take photos and videos.

Our best bird feeder camera buying guide currently puts the Netvue Birdfy in top spot, with the system boasting a Full HD camera and AI subject recognition. And right now the Birdfy is on sale for $169.98 at Amazon US or £169.99 at Amazon UK.

In our Netvue Birdfy review we call it a "comprehensive bird feeder camera system with everything you need to view birds from your phone or tablet". It comes with a lifetime subscription to Netvue’s AI Bird Recognition program, which usually costs $4.99 a month, too.

Today's best Netvue Birdfy deal in the US

Netvue Birdfy Feeder: was $249.99 now $169.98 at Amazon

Save 32% - The comprehensive bird feeder camera system includes the IP65-rated feeder, perch, protective roof, various mounting options, a Full HD camera, and access to the Netvue app. This deal does not include the optional solar panel. There's a 'Lite' version of the Birdfy for $169.99 that includes all of the above but doesn't offer the AI features. Price check: $184.99 at Netvue.

Today's best Netvue Birdfy deal in the UK

Netvue Birdfy Feeder: was £219.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The comprehensive bird feeder camera system includes the IP65-rated feeder, perch, protective roof, various mounting options, a Full HD camera, and access to the Netvue app. This deal is listed at £219.99 but there's a £50 coupon to apply at checkout. It could be a little cheaper purchasing from the Netvue website but the price, and import and shipping costs, are subject to change.

The Netvue Birdfy is easy to set up with a number of mounting options, and has a free app that features a live feed of the camera and sends notifications when birds come to visit, as well as subject recognition with over 6,000 bird species in the Netvue database.

Its Full HD camera is as sensitive to movement as any typical security camera, which means you’ll never miss a visit, and it even has features to scare away unwanted birds and squirrels. In fact, the Birdfy can essentially double up as an outdoor security camera. To get the most from you bird feeder check out these guidelines from UK bird charity the RSPB.

There are useful Birdfy accessories available, too, such as a solar panel that'll supply continuous power over long periods, and the Perch Pro if you’re fortunate to live amongst more exotic birds. The Birdfy remains our favorite bird feeder camera, now at an even better price.

