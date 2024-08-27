This GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle returns to its lowest-ever price for Labor Day

This year's Labor Day sales are in full swing and we've just spotted a fantastic deal on the action camera that sits at the top of our best action cameras buyer's guide. For a limited time only, you can get the GoPro Hero 12 Black with an accessories bundle at Best Buy for $349.99 (was $449.99).

This incredible bundle, which features a handle, head strap, Enduro battery, and carry case, is even more impressive with the $100 discount. If you're planning on buying all the extras individually anyway, then getting them as part of this bundle will save you a lot of money and give you everything you need to get started to start shooting.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal

GoPro Hero 12 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

This incredible action camera from GoPro is perfect for beginners and pros alike. The bundle means you get everything you need to begin capturing great action videos right away. The Hero 12 Black camera provides 5.3K video, which is significantly higher than 4K - perfect for those who want more flexibility with cropping in post. The camera is rugged, waterproof and solid enough to survive any action you can throw at it.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the best GoPro for most people - and for good reason. It delivers some of the best features as far as action cameras go, including 5.3K frame rates, 4K slow-mo, and top-quality stabilization as well.

Our review of the GoPro Hero 12 spoke very positively about the manufacturer's latest offering. We particularly loved the Bluetooth audio support, versatile mounting options, and its ability to capture impressive footage in well-lit areas.

This GoPro comes with a huge 27MP sensor that records 8:7 footage. This makes it possible to crop and slice up footage for use in various settings, including different social media channels.

This is by far one of the best GoPro deals around at the moment. We've also put together a list of the best GoPros and, more broadly, the best action cameras if you're open to other options.