The Fujifilm GFX100 II launch could be days away – here are the 7 most exciting rumors

Fujifilm's new GFX100 II is expected to be the headline act at the Fujifilm X Summit 2023 on September 12 - and with good reason.

The replacement for the four-year-old GFX100 will become Fujifilm’s flagship medium format monster when it arrives, and looks set to join our list of the best mirrorless cameras. It could even steal the Hasselblad X2D 100C's crown as the best medium format camera overall.

News about the Fujifilm GFX100 II rumored name, launch date and new 100MP sensor broke last week, and since then there's been a steady flow of rumors that, if true, paint a picture of the most powerful medium format camera ever.

Photo quality will again be outstanding, but the real standout features look to be the improved video quality and user experience that could take medium format mirrorless to new heights.

So what exactly should you expect next month? Here's what we know, and think we know, about the Fujifilm GFX100 II.

1. A new 100MP sensor

The Fujifilm GFX100S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

According to Fuji Rumors, the GFX100 II will feature a new 100MP medium format sensor, based on the same sensor architecture as the Sony A6700. As our Sony A6700 review makes clear, that's a very good thing, as we were seriously impressed by that camera's performance.

If true, that will mean the GFX100 II will be optimized for a faster sensor readout which, supported by Fujifilm’s latest X Processor 5, should deliver next-level performance throughout.

We’re unlikely to get a pricier stacked sensor for industry-leading sensor readout speeds, but that could be a little overkill for the GFX100 II anyway and would significantly increase the list price.

2. 8K video and compatibility with cooling fan

In real world use, the GFX100 II’s new sensor is likely to make it better able to suppress rolling shutter than the GFX100, especially when shooting video. This will be crucial if, as rumored, it's capable of shooting internal 8K 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes video at up to 60 frames per second. Those are super-impressive video capabilities in any format, and for context, the Hasselblad X2D 100C doesn’t shoot video at all.

If you’re wondering how the GFX100 II will hold out regarding overheating during 8K video recording, the answer could be pretty well, actually - because the flagship model will seemingly be compatible with the same cooling fan as the Fujifilm X-H2S, thus enabling generous record times.

3. Improved autofocus

The Fujifilm GFX100S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

This is generally a given for a new camera these days, but you can also expect improved autofocus performance from the GFX100 II.

Specifically, that faster sensor-and-processor combination will reportedly also support Fujifilm’s best performing phase detection autofocus. That means it should get subject-tracking features (animals, birds, cars) as found in the X-H2S, plus the added bonus of touch-to-track AF in video – a first for GFX.

4. An industry-leading EVF

The Fujifilm GFX100 II could also get the best EVF in the industry. That’s because it's rumored to pack an extra-large 9.44m-dot EVF – that’s the same resolution as in the smaller Sony A7R V – with reduced blackout during shooting. All of which should make for a truly immersive experience; this viewfinder could be a photographer’s paradise.

5. Vastly improved 8-stop IBIS

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

In-body image stablization (IBIS) is rumored to be up to 8-stops in the Fujifilm GFX100 II – that’s a big leap for medium format, freeing you up for handheld photography and video work.

IBIS is a super-important feature for such a high-resolution camera, where soft detail caused by camera shake is all the more obvious. If this rumor proves accurate, consider us excited.

6. Superior handling

The GFX100 II should handle really well, as it's reportedly compatible with modular accessories including a detachable battery grip (rumored to be included in the box).

We're taking that to mean that it will adopt a similar form factor to the Fujifilm GFX100S, which is much smaller than the GFX100 - giving you the best of both worlds; a smaller body but with the option to bulk out and extend battery life.

7. A new Film Simulation (finally)

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a Fujifilm launch without speculation around a new Film Simulation.

We weren’t treated to a new one when the Fujifilm X-S20 was launched earlier this year (read our Fujifilm X-S20 review for our verdict on that camera), nor during the previous X Summit with the X-H2S. That sorry streak is set to be broken with the release of a new Film Simulation this time around, although we don’t know at this stage what kind of look it will offer.

We'll find out for sure if these rumors prove true at the Fujifilm X Summit in Stockholm on September 12.