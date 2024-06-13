Canon's best mirrorless camera for photography is at a record-low price

Canon has made some incredible stills cameras over the years, but there is one that stands tall above them all. That is the Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera that is now on sale at Adorama for a record-low price of $2,899 (was $3,399). A $500 saving is substantial considering how great this camera is.

This is a bundle deal that includes a CFexpress card and reader so you can get up and running right away. If you also want to buy the camera with a 24-105mm f/4 L lens, then Adorama has also reduced that bundle by $600 to $3,899.

Today's best Canon EOS R5 deal

Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera bundle: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Adorama

Canon's best camera for photographers now boasts an incredible $500 discount and comes with a CFexpress card and reader to get you up and running. Spend another $1,000 and you can get the incredible 24-105mm f/4 L lens thrown in. If you're into animal photography, then this deal is not to be missed thanks to the animal detection autofocus that is next level. Deal also available in the UK

Our Canon EOS R5 review awarded the camera 4.5 stars out of 5, quoting "The combination of a next-generation autofocus system, excellent image quality, and fast 12fps/20fps continuous shooting means this is a camera that is just as comfortable (and capable) in professionally lit studios as it is shooting breaking news stories at dusk."

In our hands-on test, we also loved the autofocus. It's eye and subject detection, as well as tracking abilities, are almost second to none. If you're into animal photography, then you'll be blown away by the animal detection. If you're a stills photographer, there really is little not to love about this camera.

