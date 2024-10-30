Canon EOS R8 drops to brand-new record-low price of just £827 - a full-frame bargain!

Full-frame cameras are for serious hobbyists and professionals. Unfortunately, they're not always the most affordable, which is why we're always on the lookout for deals to recommend. Right now the best deal we've seen for those on a budget is the Canon EOS R8 at John Lewis for just £827 thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and £400 cashback offer.

That means you can get Canon's lightest, full-frame, budget-friendly mirrorless camera for almost half the price versus the original RRP of £1,699 when this model was released 18 months ago. Right now, this has to be the best early Black Friday camera deal for those looking to get their hands on a coveted full-frame sensor on a budget.

Note, however, that there are also other Canon cashback offers available on other models if you want to shop around right now - including a massive £780 saving on the Canon R^ Mark II.

Today's best Canon EOS R8 deal

Canon EOS R8: was £1,699 now £827 at John Lewis

Get one of Canon's best budget full-frame cameras for even less today thanks to a massive £400 cashback offer from John Lewis. This deal gives you a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS image sensor and an uncropped 4K movie feature that runs right up to 60 fps. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is also vari-angle so you can use it in whatever situation you find yourself in.

Our Canon EOS R8 review found it to be an ideal full-frame option for photographers looking to upgrade from a crop sensor. The 4K video functionality up to 60 fps transforms a very capable stills camera into something that can shoot very good video too. Subject tracking is excellent enabling users to track and lock onto people, faces, and animals.

For the price, the image quality is excellent, although the lack of image stabilization might be sore spot for those shooting handheld video or longer shutter speeds. Despite this, the camera is comfortable in the hand and perfect for beginners if you're just getting started.

