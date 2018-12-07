Broadband suppliers could be taking your money instead of rewarding your loyalty

You can save up to £220 per year by switching broadband supplier rather than staying loyal to the one you use, according to a new Which? study. The savings are found in the period after a deal contract ends and rolls over into a standard charge once more.

The worst offender for hiking prices after a contract ends was found to be BT, which has that maximum £220 annual price bump. The study covered broadband customers, 72% of who have been with their supplier for more than two years. This is generally when introductory offers have expire and prices bump up.

Virgin Media was the second worst offender for loyalty premiums while TalkTalk's loyal customers were found to be paying about £84 per year more than those that switched contracts.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: “If you are willing to negotiate and happy with your current service, haggling might get you a good discount, but researching the deals available and switching is the best way to ensure you’re on a good value tariff.”

